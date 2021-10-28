Readers' Choice: Complete Car Care Center thrives

Between the two, they figured out how to make it work and grew the business by treating customers fairly and being honest with them.

These practices still exist today. Complete Car Care Center works to help the customer, not take advantage of them. Their job is to make each and every car safe and reliable..

Jeanna doesn’t repair vehicles, but she handles much of the business side.

No two days are alike and though the quest is to fix cars, everyone that comes through the doors has a different story or reason to be there.

Like any business, not everything goes smoothly.

Before Complete Car Care Center celebrated a year in the business, Freddie had a major health scare and was unable to return to work for about six months. When he did come back, his work as limited.

The next big wrench tossed at the business was an F4 tornado on May 6, 2006, that destroyed the front offices that required the use of generators for six months to keep the shop going. The tornado hit on a Friday night and the shop was back in business on Monday. They worked around construction crews for seven months while the entire front office area was rebuilt.