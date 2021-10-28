Readers' Choice: Experience keeps NuTone Cleaners humming

NuTone Cleaners joined a national franchise in 2005 known as CRDN (Certified Restoration Drycleaning Network). Kerrie manages CRDN, which services insurance claims for homeowners with losses due to flood, fire and other disasters.

Like other small businesses today, NuTone faces challenges with supply shortages, increases in all the costs of doing business, and staffing.

“The pandemic took its toll on the drycleaning industry,” he said. March of 2020 national industry sales were cut by more than half overnight and the work-from-home trend negatively impacted the business.

But they are seeing a slow steady recovery as the state returns to some normalcy with weddings, sporting events and public gatherings.

“We are almost back to pre-pandemic sales and we are trying to adjust to the increased costs and challenges of doing business today. Everyone is trying to adjust to a new normal way of business.”

Adjusting to that “new normal” is made easier with the experienced NuTone staff, which has more than 425 years’ combined experience.

“Edward Zamora, our production manager, started with me in 1988 and does an incredible job keeping everything running seamlessly,” Raymond said.