Readers' Choice: First Central Credit Union has long legacy

First Central Credit Union has been serving the Waco area for more than eight decades, striving to provide the best financial services for its members, according to President and CEO JoBetsy Tyler.

First Central was formed by 14 Southwestern Bell Telephone employees in 1937 and was named Waco Telco Credit Union. In 1977, Texas Power and Light employees joined with Waco Telco.

A few years later, in 1980, Brazos Electric Co-op Credit Union merged with the group as well. Membership has grown to serve communities within 13 Central Texas counties.

“Our primary focus is to deliver financial products and services to those who are counting on us,” Tyler said.

First Central is able to meet people where their financial needs are, she added. For example, ongoing available financial counseling, remote access to funds anytime, and quick local lending makes First Central stand out among financial institutions, she said.

Essential Business

2020 was a challenge for everyone, she said, but First Central continued to be there for its customers.

“As an essential business,” Tyler said, “we remained open and had the technology in place to serve and keep safe our members and employees.”