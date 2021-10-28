Readers' Choice: Friends for Life gives support to elderly, disabled

Providing support for the elderly and those with disabilities is at the heart of Friends for Life.

“Friends for Life was founded in Waco in 1989 in response to a cry for help from a 90-year-old who was alone and afraid,” said Inez Russell, founder and executive director of the nonprofit.

“Putting together a support system for people like her has grown over the years into an organization that has served thousands of elderly and people with disabilities through guardianship, money management services, independent living programs, life skills training and programs that improve quality of life.”

She said Friends for Life several years ago adopted three core values: compassionate service, professional teamwork and integrity.

“Our commitment to those three values is woven through everything we do and now plays a huge role in our selection of staff and board members,” Russell said. “It is part of everything we do and creates an amazing work environment where people encourage and support one another, pray for each other and work as a team to help people in need.”

Finding the funding needed to operate the nonprofit is always a challenge, she said.