Readers' Choice: Praco Gun & Pawn offers wide variety

Praco Gun & Pawn has a long history in the Waco community as a reputable pawn business with a wide selection of new and used merchandise.

Praco specializes in firearms, jewelry, gold, musical equipment, electronics and tools. While “Gun” is in the business’ name, owner Brad Burney said they actually deal with a lot of musical equipment and jewelry.

The business was started by the Prather family decades ago. It was later purchased by John Bivona, who owned the store when Burney worked there while attending Baylor in the early ’90s.

Burney purchased the operation from Bivona in 1999 and moved it to its current location at 2201 W. Waco Drive.

“This is a fun business to be in,” he said. “I get to meet and work with a wide variety of people. I grew up in the firearms industry and guns have always been a passion of mine.”

Praco has a good-sized staff and is looking to hire more. Burney said they have a number of longtime employees, including Craig Marlar in firearms sales, who was already on staff when Burney purchased the store 22 years ago.

Burney said the store weathered COVID fairly well, though the selling and trading of firearms dipped. However, more people were coming to purchase firearms and ammunition.