Readers' Choice: Rowan Insurance has longtime service

The Donald Rowan Insurance Agency has been a part of the community helping families with their insurance for four decades.

Rowan opened the business in 1987.

“I wanted a career and not just a job,” he said. “I felt like I would be able to help folks find insurance for their autos and homes.

“I still have customers from 1987, some for four generations. Over the years as my customers’ families grew, we were able to continue to protect them as their children started their own families.”

Rowan says he appreciates the relationships they are able to build with their clients.

“I enjoy all of our customers and being a part of their lives,” he said. “I enjoy the personal touch that they cannot get from the 1-800 Big Box Insurance. They know when they call I will always be here for them, not a machine. They can come in and sit face to face with me.”

He added that he and his employees take great pride in making sure their customers are getting the coverages that they need without being over- or under-insured.

“We adjust their insurance needs as their lifestyles change,” he said.