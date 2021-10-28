Readers' Choice: Sparrow takes flight with antiques

After more than 10 years of being vendors at different locations, Michele and Chris Hill decided to take a chance with their own antique store and opened Sparrow, 1518 Austin Ave.

“We have always wanted to have our own store,” Michele said. “When an opportunity presented itself to take over a lease from someone who was struggling during the pandemic, we prayed about it and we figured to give it a try.”

They opened Sept., 5, 2020, perhaps not the greatest time to begin a new business.

“We opened during the height of the pandemic; everything was delayed,” Michele said. “Getting permits, turning on utilities, finding building materials, display items and even vendors, but we had faith in God and knew He would provide.”

They reflect on those words about God’s provision from Matthew 6:26.

Within the walls of Sparrow, vendors have sections of their various antique items.

“Our vendors are family and Sparrow is their store, too,” Michele said. “Each vendor represents their own small business. When a guest comes to Sparrow they experience a variety of unique items and the personalities of over 30 talented individuals.”