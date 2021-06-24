Ready to start traveling again: What to know in 2021

As more countries are opening and travel restrictions are being lifted, what do you need to know about traveling this summer both domestically or to one of your favorite international destinations?
Bambi Eskew, general manager at Waco’s Allen Samuels House of Travel, says, “Most of our clients are ready to go. Some have the vaccine but there are still a lot who don’t. Either way, all of my clients do have one thing in common and that is they are looking forward to getting away with friends and families to have a vacation.”
While traveling throughout the United States is easy with no COVID-19 test required to enter except for Hawaii, Eskew explains there are some nearby international destinations that are easy enough to enter too, requiring only a negative COVID-19 test such as Jamaica, Saint Lucia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“A lot of Caribbean islands still require a negative test to enter, but they are welcoming travelers daily,” Eskew says, and there is certainly no proof of vaccination that must be shown for Americans when traveling to nearby Mexico or the Caribbean.
“I personally think this will continue at least through the summer,” Eskew adds. “We are also seeing travel requests for beaches in the United States. Florida beaches like Destin, Fort Walton and Seaside are very popular as are lots of beaches in Mexico. Mexico is an easy travel destination.”
Traveling Abroad
Questions have also mounted as to how a traveler will be asked to prove they have been vaccinated when traveling outside the United States. Officials in the United States are, for the most part, expecting people to be honest about their vaccine status even though there are no plans in place for a traveler to have to prove their vaccination and no “health passports” required to travel in this country.
Some other more distant countries for the adventurer are also options with just a negative test needed upon entering such as South Africa, Nepal, Croatia and Turkey to name a few. However, many countries like those in the European Union will not allow Americans to enter yet unless they have been vaccinated and prove a negative COVID-19 test.
For example, Italy, Greece and Spain have now opened borders to those who have been vaccinated or have tested negative for the virus and the EU is looking forward to U.S. tourists in that group this summer as well.
Of course the United States is requiring a negative COVID-19 test on the return from any destination outside of the country, but Eskew explained it is getting easier to take the test while traveling.
“To help travelers and encourage travel, most resorts are providing the required return COVID-19 test at the resorts at no cost,” she said. “Nice, non-stop services from DFW usually make for easy travel to Cancun, Cozumel, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, and remember, Mexico and the Caribbean have mostly opened back up and travelers are ready for the all-inclusive experience again.”
Allen Samuels House of Travel has three full-time travel consultants to help with a person’s travel needs and Eskew says it can assist with trips not only in the United States, but also Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe, as well as cruise line vacations.
Travel Services
While many people prefer the do-it-yourself trip these days, Eskew explained some travelers might be surprised to know that a travel agent’s services normally are not charged directly to the customers and can save a lot of travel headaches.
“Our commissions are generally built in by the vendors and suppliers that we are booking with for you,” Eskew explained. “Travel agents are aware of cancellation policies before people book their trips and can help them navigate the process of canceling their vacation, if necessary. We can help find the vacation you want and make recommendations to help book the best prices and find travel insurance for a piece of mind in today’s travel world.”
Travel agencies also provide personalized service and more at little to no added cost.
“The goal of a travel agent,” Eskew said, “is to make sure customers have the best vacation they can have since people are excited to be able to get outside to have some sunshine, beach and social interaction again.
“With the summer travel restrictions easing, travelers are ready to have opportunities to relax and not have to think about work, even if social distancing is encouraged and masks are required inside most resorts. However, we are even seeing that becoming more optional daily.” ￼
