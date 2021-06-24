Ready to start traveling again

Traveling Abroad

Questions have also mounted as to how a traveler will be asked to prove they have been vaccinated when traveling outside the United States. Officials in the United States are, for the most part, expecting people to be honest about their vaccine status even though there are no plans in place for a traveler to have to prove their vaccination and no “health passports” required to travel in this country.

Some other more distant countries for the adventurer are also options with just a negative test needed upon entering such as South Africa, Nepal, Croatia and Turkey to name a few. However, many countries like those in the European Union will not allow Americans to enter yet unless they have been vaccinated and prove a negative COVID-19 test.

For example, Italy, Greece and Spain have now opened borders to those who have been vaccinated or have tested negative for the virus and the EU is looking forward to U.S. tourists in that group this summer as well.

Of course the United States is requiring a negative COVID-19 test on the return from any destination outside of the country, but Eskew explained it is getting easier to take the test while traveling.