Renovations keep homes looking better

Whether you’ve moved into a house that requires work or need to address changes to your existing home, renovations are a part of homeownership.

It could be a sudden necessity, like damage from flooding, or just needing to rework the layout for a growing family.

Those renovations can be large or small, and you may or may not have the skills, tools or time to do the job yourself.

For some people staying at home during the pandemic, that became a time to think about getting some needed renovations started.

JP Pizzio, general manager of Circle Hardware, said business at his store was pretty slow initially in the first couple of weeks for sheltering in place, other than selling a lot of bleach as people wanted to sanitize more.

But then things picked up as Circle Hardware was seeing customers coming in for projects with anything from building chicken coops to pergolas, he said.

“We had a lot of people who wanted to start raising chickens, and they’d need to build a shed for the chickens,” he said. “Or then they realized they need to build a bigger shed. We had a run on chicken wire. People from Killeen were coming up here to find chicken wire because they were out of it in Killeen.”