Rockport not just for bird lovers

The Maritime Museum sits close to the bay. It wasn’t destroyed, but repaired after the hurricane. Built in 1989, tourists from all over the world come to visit. Learn more about ship building, the shrimp boats and the oil industry at this venue.

Art Abounds

I picked up a bookmark at the Rockport Art Center, currently at 401 S. Austin Street (the most traveled street), titled “A Gallery Every 750 Feet.” It lists 10 places to enjoy various types of artwork. I was told about 200 artists reside in Rockport.

After spending time looking at the displays at the Art Center, we wandered along Austin Street. My husband gazed at the amazing artistry of John Martell Photography at 302 S. Austin St., while I devoted time to looking at a high-end jewelry boutique, and sipping hot coffee. All three businesses reside in one spot. Martell is one of the photography instructors for the Hummingbird Celebration.

Next door we met Stan Irvin of Stan Irvin Unique Clay Works. Everyone has a story about arriving in Rockport. Stan taught art at St. Edward’s University in Austin for 37 years. When he and his wife retired, they traveled to Rockport, sleeping in their new sailboat those weekends. A home in Rockport they liked became available.