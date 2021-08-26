Rockport not just for bird lovers

You might want to hightail it to Rockport, because the town offers more than most sleepy seaside towns.
This year Rockport hosts its 33rd Rockport-Fulton HummerBird Celebration on Sept. 16-19 with speakers, boat rides, self-guided tours, a banding demonstration and even a falconry presentation.
Listen to ocean waves to clear the cobwebs in your head. It’s worth the drive from Waco. The town has many captivating assets. Not only is it full of artists and photographers, the festivals it implements, such as the HummerBird Celebration, offer diversity for serious birders, photographers and novice ornithologist.
Go to the presentations or perhaps take a two-hour boat birding trip with true Texan Tommy Moore. Tommy has a penchant for saving the waters, and shares wonderful stories.
Diane Probst, president/CEO of the Rockport Chamber of Commerce, said the celebration is expansive.
“In fact, in the mid-’80s we were doing eco-tourism before we knew the word,” she said.
Photographers offer classes to help you capture your own backyard hummingbirds. Hummer Mall encourages you to shop for food and bird-related products from 9 to 5 in the high school commons. Stop by the chamber of commerce for packets of information to assist or go online to print the schedule.
Food Options
The seafood is the best. You might find a restaurant similar to Latitude in the ritzy parts of Houston or Dallas, but enjoy this fine dining in Rockport. Experience the gallery of artists’ work on the walls as you wait for marvelous meals. The crab and blackened fish are surprisingly affordable.
Around the corner from Latitude, Apple Dumpling Deli offers mammoth, tasty deli sandwiches to eat on site or take out. You won’t have any trouble finding other extraordinary restaurants along the road between Rockport and Fulton and in the neighboring downtowns, along with fast food restaurants. But don’t miss the vast number of attractions.
History
Historians are a stalwart group at the History Center for Aransas County, with a heritage that makes them proud.
Rockport citizens Gary and Rita Gilbert donated property for the history buffs in 2012. The house was moved to 801 E. Cedar St. in Rockport. It’s worth the effort to find it.
Many old photos and artifacts are attractively displayed. A library of books about the area lines a wall in this handsome, old home. Speakers and programs are held there on a regular basis.
Rockport became incorporated in 1871 as a fishing and packing port. It grew when the railroad arrived in 1886, affecting the town in positive ways. Residents could ship their food and products several ways. Boatbuilding, fishing and tourism added more incentive for people to relocate to the area. The railroad depot still exists with hope that someone adopts it.
Rockport, like other seaside towns, was devastated by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The town still has open fields near downtown where the homes and business were wiped away in the 13 hours of the storm.
Six weeks later, a giant fundraiser brought the community together. A group of strong-willed citizens found funding for many projects. Rockport became a destination, rather than “just a little seaside village.”
The town changed from dusty, crusty old buildings to become stronger than ever. The courthouse … gone! It’s being rebuilt, along with improved and new parks.
Where are they finding funding? They have been creative: grants, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, foundations. The stories I heard from the chamber of commerce president/CEO convinced me that the townspeople realized quickly that the hurricane offered an opportunity to make their town a showplace.
One person called Ellen DeGeneres three times before she and Lowe’s donated $1 million toward a new gym for the high school. Funding comes from more than 20 sources. The citizens contribute to the festivities travelers love.
The hummers celebration entices people from around the world to travel to see the birds, hear the speakers, and meet new friends. From serious hummingbird enthusiasts to the novice birder, they will “flock” to Rockport. The new buildings and remodeled condos are an added plus for places to stay.
The Maritime Museum sits close to the bay. It wasn’t destroyed, but repaired after the hurricane. Built in 1989, tourists from all over the world come to visit. Learn more about ship building, the shrimp boats and the oil industry at this venue.
Art Abounds
I picked up a bookmark at the Rockport Art Center, currently at 401 S. Austin Street (the most traveled street), titled “A Gallery Every 750 Feet.” It lists 10 places to enjoy various types of artwork. I was told about 200 artists reside in Rockport.
After spending time looking at the displays at the Art Center, we wandered along Austin Street. My husband gazed at the amazing artistry of John Martell Photography at 302 S. Austin St., while I devoted time to looking at a high-end jewelry boutique, and sipping hot coffee. All three businesses reside in one spot. Martell is one of the photography instructors for the Hummingbird Celebration.
Next door we met Stan Irvin of Stan Irvin Unique Clay Works. Everyone has a story about arriving in Rockport. Stan taught art at St. Edward’s University in Austin for 37 years. When he and his wife retired, they traveled to Rockport, sleeping in their new sailboat those weekends. A home in Rockport they liked became available.
“We loved the cultural atmosphere, and after debate, we sold our home in Austin to live and work full time in Rockport” he said. “I’ve been a potter all my life, and continue to win prizes and accolades for creativity.”
If you like emerging and popular artwork, Rockport offers from simple to sophisticated.
Shops
Charming retail establishments are crowded with cute styles and chic gifts. The Dish House, which features colorful everyday tableware at reasonable prices, caught my eye.
The lady at the counter is the mother of the owner, Carman Michael-Goodgion. Mom is a natural for retail sales.
Antiques stores are spread throughout the town. You can find everything from shabby chic, tired furniture and rusty items to render into splendid works for yard art or home decor.
My favorite purchase was a coffee cup with a photo of a cliff in Yosemite National Park for my rock-climbing-granddaughter. You never know what you’ll find.
Festivals
Rockport festivals with themes happen regularly. I loved the tented fairs with everything imaginable the weekend we visited. You can attend the HummerBird Celebration this month and return for the whooping crane tours that are available November to March.
Every month brings fun and festivities. If you like to plan, contact the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce. It will send you a boatload of information. Any time you visit, you’ll find something happening. Let’s see, do you want fishing, hunting, seafood, artwork, clay pots, cute outfits, antiques or the HummerBird Celebration in September?
Nearby Cities
Fulton’s claim to fame is the Fulton Mansion, only three miles east from Rockport. You can walk around the historic mansion to visit, although it was devastated during Hurricane Harvey. Grants and loyal fans came together to work to bring this treasure, built in 1877, back to what it looked like before August 2017.
An education and history building, plus a museum store at the rear offer unique gifts and an opportunity to help with the ongoing remodeling of what was damaged.
Aransas Pass, 10 miles west from Rockport, has its share of restaurants and little shops. Port Aransas is better known for its sandy, firm beach where you can camp (with a permit) or drive, and the ferry that runs back and forth daily to shorten the trip from Corpus Christi.
A huge oil rig with a history looms over the harbor where the ferry crosses. Port Aransas Beach is eight miles farther. We parked along the water near the ferries to watch the dolphins play. Later we sat in the car to enjoy the Port Aransas sandy beach and listen to the ocean waves. The seagulls have regular reunions and fill the air with their squawking.
Be sure to ride the ferry. It’s fun and quick, especially on a slow day without cars and trucks parked in a long line waiting to cross. Sometimes it takes an hour and sometimes, no one is waiting.