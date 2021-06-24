RV Station Waco sees greater appeal

While COVID-19 shuttered or curtailed thousands of businesses over the past year, it actually helped the recreational vehicle industry grow, according to Heath Bolek, vice president and general manager of RV Station Waco.
“Last year’s pandemic gave the public a chance to avoid motels and restaurants by replacing them with some kind of RV with nice places to cook and sleep in, so selling now is the biggest it’s ever been,” Bolek says.
The 49-year-old native Nebraskan says nothing is impossible with faith and hard work, just not the way he would have wanted.
“I had a horrific Corvette wreck years ago that messed up my face, so I had to learn to talk and eat with half a tongue,” he says.
Bolek lost a Cornhusker college football scholarship to another accident, this time on a motorcycle, and had to pay for his two years at the University of Arkansas on his own.
Both setbacks helped steel his resolve to succeed in business, working his way up from a UPS job and managing at Lowe’s before buying a small RV dealership in Springdale, Arkansas, and helping expand it for 22 years. Today he runs the 40,000-square-foot RV Station Waco along Interstate 35 in Lorena.
“I realized through all this that there is nothing you can’t do if you work hard to achieve it, keep your priorities straight and trust in God,” he says. “I also learned a lot from my parents, who had their own restaurants, a ranch, car washes, furniture and grocery stores, and were part owners in my place in Arkansas until retiring in 2010.”
New Challenge
The VP/GM opportunity presented itself through friend Cannon Combs and his friend Chris Falcone, who considered buying his Arkansas dealership but couldn’t work out the timing and logistics and later encouraged Bolek to work with them in Central Texas.
“At the time, I wasn’t planning to sell out but did so after an offer I couldn’t refuse from someone else,” he says. “Then I did nothing for eight months planning to go into manufacturing/wholesale, but Cannon asked me to work for him and opened this facility, a ‘monster store’ in the Waco-Lorena area.”
He and his Serbian wife Maja, whom he met at a dinner with friends in Fayetteville, Arkansas, stayed a week scouting Waco. They liked its hometown atmosphere (“small enough to shake someone’s hand”) and its proximity to Dallas and Austin and decided to take the plunge.
Now busy six days a week overseeing 24 staff members, Bolek says he most enjoys meeting people who are buying something they want for luxury and camping. RV Station Waco is one of eight locations across Texas and southern Oklahoma and offers motor homes, fifth wheels and travel trailers.
“Here, our customers are family and not just numbers,” Bolek says. “We find out their need, how many they plan to sleep and how many kids they have. Then we ask whether they’re traveling in it full time or going on a long trip or just farther south for the winter and go from there.”
RV Station’s products include the best brands in the industry, he said, topped by Montana, Cougar and Jayco.
Variety of Clients
His clients are a mixture of all ages from young singles and newly married couples to all sizes of families and many nearing retirement, often going to the river or lake, a sporting event or across the country to see what it has to offer.
“Saturdays are our busiest day, and we’re buzzing on holidays too,” Bolek says. “Our store sells 60% travel trailers, 30% fifth wheels and 10% motor homes to traveling nurses, oil workers, construction workers — anyone who travels or supervises a job. More people are living out of RVs now than before because of their luxurious accommodations and conveniences.
“At no time in history has this happened. Getting inventory is a struggle, and we can’t build enough due to shortages of parts and workers due to people taking unemployment and stimulus checks instead of going to work.”
One example of RV Station’s outstanding service was in early June when a customer bought a new fifth wheel for a long vacation trip with a refrigerator that stopped cooling when he got home. When he returned the next day, Bolek didn’t want to wait for manufacturer authorization and delay the customer’s trip, so he bought a new fridge locally and had it changed out.
Customers can also arrange repairs and service online or schedule the appointment in person through service manager Mike Kearns.
One “customer” that was a little too satisfied was a pet monkey that took an excessive liking to Bolek at a 2006 trade show as he was going over the benefits of an expensive fifth wheel to a potential client.
“Every time they took him away, he screamed, so they let him come back,” Bolek laughs. “I had to spend half the day selling RVs with a monkey on my shoulder because he wouldn’t leave. Thankfully, they finally had to go, and I was free.”
With no more monkeys on his back, Bolek is free to focus on his main goal.
“We advertise five-star service before, during and after the sale, and we make it our #1 priority,” he says. “That’s why we built this facility, to be the #1 five-star dealership in this area offering the best products and services around.” ￼
RV Station Waco
11031 S. I-35 in Lorena
254-857-3833
Mon-Sat, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.