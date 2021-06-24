RV Station Waco sees greater appeal

While COVID-19 shuttered or curtailed thousands of businesses over the past year, it actually helped the recreational vehicle industry grow, according to Heath Bolek, vice president and general manager of RV Station Waco.

“Last year’s pandemic gave the public a chance to avoid motels and restaurants by replacing them with some kind of RV with nice places to cook and sleep in, so selling now is the biggest it’s ever been,” Bolek says.

The 49-year-old native Nebraskan says nothing is impossible with faith and hard work, just not the way he would have wanted.

“I had a horrific Corvette wreck years ago that messed up my face, so I had to learn to talk and eat with half a tongue,” he says.

Bolek lost a Cornhusker college football scholarship to another accident, this time on a motorcycle, and had to pay for his two years at the University of Arkansas on his own.

Both setbacks helped steel his resolve to succeed in business, working his way up from a UPS job and managing at Lowe’s before buying a small RV dealership in Springdale, Arkansas, and helping expand it for 22 years. Today he runs the 40,000-square-foot RV Station Waco along Interstate 35 in Lorena.