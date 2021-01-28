Schwartz places energy, focus in her passions

Loren Schwartz acknowledges she is a high-energy person. Those who know her will readily attest to that.
That level of energy translates into active involvement in the Waco community in addition to her job as an investment advisor with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.
In 2019, Schwartz served as the chair of the board of directors of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, only the second woman to do so. She was on and off that board for the past 20 years and for more than 10 years now is on the advisory board of Teen Leadership Waco, selecting deserving teens for the program.
She also chaired three highly successful Go Red for Women Luncheons, helping raise funds and awareness for the American Heart Association.
But it’s an intriguing juxtaposition of her roles as a community leader compared with serving clients as their financial advisor, she notes.
“In my community service work, everything I do and the people I do it with it is obviously extremely public,” she said. “But my work with my clients, whether it’s individuals or small businesses, is rather private. Very confidential. Even down to the fact that I am their advisor, because that’s how they prefer it.
“It is a little different in the public life that I have and the very private business world that I operate in. And I love both.”
Schwartz has been with Merrill Lynch since 2007, but has more than 30 years’ experience in financial services.
“I got into the world of financial advising and financial services as an opportunity to combine technical expertise and my education with a genuine affinity to work directly with people. I’m not one who wants to sit behind a computer all day long and analyze numbers. I can do that; I was trained to do it, but where I’m energized is through the people I’m working with and solving the problems they have and helping them reach their goals and aspirations.”
She counts those clients as her friends, and enjoys working at Merrill Lynch.
“Working for a world-class financial institution has terrific advantages,” she said. “The access I have to the best technology, to financial resources, to unlimited products and research in the market is significant. It’s been around a very long time. It’s great to have the standards and the ethical guidance of a company like Merrill.”
Schwartz is proud to also be a Certified Financial Planner — giving her a credential that attests to knowledge, experience and a commitment to work in the clients’ best interest at all times.
Starting Early
Growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, she said her family placed an emphasis on good money management.
“I was very fortunate to grow up in a family where financial stewardship and acumen were encouraged,” she said. “We talked about that at the dinner table from when I was at a very young age the value of having a little job, maybe it was babysitting or taking care of the neighbor’s dog, and the value of saving before spending.
“Those were things I was doing at 11 and 12 years of age. So when it came time to pick my field of study, it was a very natural attraction for me to go into some sort of financial services.”
Schwartz said she’s proud to see her sons Jake and Joe take that to heart by immediately setting aside money for savings and investing in retirement plans with their first jobs.
While working with a sports marketing company in Houston, she was introduced to future husband Martin Schwartz through a mutual friend. They married in 1991 and she moved to Waco in 1992.
Martin, a Waco native, owns Centex Manufacturing and Schwartz Design Center, which was begun by his father.
Loren wanted to a career in financial service and found that opportunity with an agency that provided insurance-based products, such as annuities, small retirement plans and life insurance.
She joined Merrill Lynch in 2007 and is now a senior financial advisor.
It wasn’t long after coming to Waco that she got involved with nonprofit organizations like the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
Perspective
“Being involved with the chamber and being on the executive board for five years, I had a front-row seat to the economic development work that’s being done in our community and see the collaborative effort the chamber has in tandem with the city and the county,” she said.
“It was a great inspiration to me to see the benefit that the business community gains from attracting quality businesses that want to come here and pay a good wage. In addition, because the chamber is made up of so many small businesses as members I got to see the needs that they have with regard to workforce, training, expertise, human capital, all those things.
“It helped me in my business realize where the needs really were. From that perspective, the chamber was an invaluable place for me to volunteer my time and talent, but I gained a great deal of expertise from it as well.”
Although no longer officially on the chamber’s executive committee, she remains in charge of the chamber’s capital campaign, which has a lofty goal of $3.8 million. She’s confident it will be reached despite the pandemic.
Healthy Focus
Her involvement in the American Heart Association as board member and Go Red for Women Luncheon chair perfectly matches the self-proclaimed fitness nut.
“I believe in the mission of the (American) Heart Association,” she said. “Raising money, I kind of do that on a daily basis, but it was very easy because I was so passionate about the mission of educating our public, especially women, on the benefits of good heart health.”
Because of COVID-19, while the gyms were closed and daylight hours were long in the summer, Schwartz took up a new sport: cycling. She’s already done two “century rides” of 100 miles.
“It became a great outlet to me when you’re not having events, or Business After Hours or volunteer commitments that would typically be in the evenings,” Schwartz said. “And the gym was closed.”
Now that the days are shorter and colder, she cycles on an indoor trainer that the bike sits in.
Women today overall are becoming more involved in their finances, she said.
“Almost 30 years ago when I started in financial services, very few financial decisions, at any level, whether personal or corporate, were made by women,” Schwartz said. “Not none, but very few. And as time has marched on, certainly in the last five to 10 years, that has changed dramatically and women are making the financial decisions for the families and their businesses.
“It is very gratifying to work with those ladies who have great questions, real concerns, and are not afraid to forge forward.” ￼
Loren Pam Schwartz
Senior Financial Advisor
Merrill Lynch Wealth Management
510 N. Valley Mills Dr., Suite 700
254-751-2711