Schwartz places energy, focus in her passions

Loren Schwartz acknowledges she is a high-energy person. Those who know her will readily attest to that.

That level of energy translates into active involvement in the Waco community in addition to her job as an investment advisor with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

In 2019, Schwartz served as the chair of the board of directors of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, only the second woman to do so. She was on and off that board for the past 20 years and for more than 10 years now is on the advisory board of Teen Leadership Waco, selecting deserving teens for the program.

She also chaired three highly successful Go Red for Women Luncheons, helping raise funds and awareness for the American Heart Association.

But it’s an intriguing juxtaposition of her roles as a community leader compared with serving clients as their financial advisor, she notes.

“In my community service work, everything I do and the people I do it with it is obviously extremely public,” she said. “But my work with my clients, whether it’s individuals or small businesses, is rather private. Very confidential. Even down to the fact that I am their advisor, because that’s how they prefer it.