Screening detects heart issue in high school athletes

A free heart screening for Waco-area high school athletes on Aug. 6 had its beginnings thanks to Schlotzsky’s.

Waco Cardiology Associates will host the free screening from 9 a.m. to noon at its offices, 7125 New Sanger Ave. The screening is designed to detect teenagers who have hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy, a potentially fatal condition.

Dr. Rodney Brown with Waco Cardiology set up the first such screenings in the early 2000s after he was contacted by friends Mike and Kristen Pool, owners of the Waco Schlotzsky’s franchises.

The Austin-based company had created a grant to cover costs associated with heart screenings. The Pools reached out to Brown to see whether it would be something Waco Cardiology would be interested in.

The screenings were handled at Waco Cardiology’s offices. It was similar to athletes having to get physicals prior to playing sports at school. Most of the screenings were for football players, but over the years it expanded to other sports as well as band and cheerleaders.

For a couple of years Waco Cardiology transported the echocardiogram machines to Midway High as part of Midway’s sports physicals that day. However, that was a costly moving expense for expensive machines.

Waco Cardiology chose to keep offering the screenings, but to do it at its offices with its doctors and tech personnel on hand. Female technicians will be there to help with girls’ screenings, he said.

“We’ll have three or four echo machines in use that morning,” he said. Brown encourages students in athletics, cheerleading, band, drill team and other activities to get the screening.

Who Can Get Screened

While it is geared for teenagers entering freshman through senior year in high school, they will screen those in college if they arrive and request it.

Parents are welcome to come, but students must have a signed parental waiver to get the free screening.

The screening is important because undetected hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is often the reason athletes die, he said.

Hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy (HOCM) is an abnormal thickening of the heart, which makes it harder for the heart to pump blood, particularly when someone is active and gets dehydrated.

“It’s a genetic thing,” Brown said. “About 1 in 1,500 to 2,000 people have it.”

The thickened heart wall is readily apparent in the echocardiogram, he said.

“The good thing is if you don’t have it, you’re not going to develop it,” he said. For that reason, the one screening is sufficient.

The downside is if the defect is discovered and the doctor has to tell a parent and the student that their child shouldn’t play sports because of the heart risk.

“That can be a difficult discussion,” Brown said.

Screening younger children isn’t advisable because the heart isn’t fully developed and the HOCM can’t be detected.

Blood pressure also will be checked at the screening. Sometimes they find kids with an elevated blood pressure that should be treated. Heart murmurs also have been found during the screenings.

Brown cautions that not all heart problems can be detected in this screening, but it’s important at least to rule out HOCM for young athletes. ￼

Heart screening

What: Free screening of the heart to check for a genetic heart condition, specifically hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, for students age 14 to 18.

When, where: 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 6 at Waco Cardiology Associates, 7125 New Sanger Ave.

Info: Parents are welcome to attend. Students must have a signed parental waiver for the painless heart screening.

Pre-register: Call 254-399-5431 or email hr@wacocardiology.com. Walk-ins will be accepted, but paperwork must be filled out.