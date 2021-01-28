Service manager helps operations run smoothly at Bellmead H-E-B

Bryant began her work with H-E-B in the position of cashier. Over the years she also worked in positions such as administrative assistant at the Waco regional office for the director of retail operations; an in-store administrative assistant; a central checkout manager; a service lead; an assistant department manager and now service/front-end manager.

“(Applying at) H-E-B was a decision I made after having my first child,” Bryant said. “I knew I needed a job and a good one to care for my son. I heard lots of great things about H-E-B and decided to apply at a job fair.”

Bryant also graduated from the company’s School of Retail Management twice, which she says led to her jobs as central checkout manager, assistant department manager and now service manager.

Born in Bangor, Maine, but raised her entire life in the Waco area, Bryant ended up in Central Texas because her father was stationed at Fort Hood. Her mother did not want to live on base, so the family ended up living in Waco where Bryant has enjoyed the area and the people.

Conversations

She said what she like the most about her job includes her various interactions with others.