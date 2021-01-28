Service manager helps operations run smoothly at Bellmead H-E-B

Tamika Bryant has been part of the H-E-B team for 16 years.
In that time she has worked at several of the area’s H-E-B stores, landing at the Bellmead location two months ago.
Starting her H-E-B career at the Hewitt Drive store, her next stop was at the store on Speight Avenue, which is now closed, and then on to South Valley Mills Drive, and the North 19th Street location.
Her job in Bellmead is one more in a progression of promotions she has achieved within the grocery chain.
Highlighting her current position as the Bellmead store’s front-end manager, Bryant says in the job it is all about thinking ahead for what the customers and her employees need.
“Being a service manager involves anticipating the needs of every customer and every employee that depends on you,” Bryant explained. “It involves not only analyzing and accessing what you need to do to efficiently run the business but also being the example of what great looks like.
“Strong communication skills, a passion for helping others and proactive reaction times are a plus as well. Your team and your customers have to see that they can trust and depend on you.”
Experience
It is easy to understand why Bryant’s colleagues trust her. Her ability to anticipate the customer’s and employee’s needs come naturally by now because she has worn many hats within the company.
Bryant began her work with H-E-B in the position of cashier. Over the years she also worked in positions such as administrative assistant at the Waco regional office for the director of retail operations; an in-store administrative assistant; a central checkout manager; a service lead; an assistant department manager and now service/front-end manager.
“(Applying at) H-E-B was a decision I made after having my first child,” Bryant said. “I knew I needed a job and a good one to care for my son. I heard lots of great things about H-E-B and decided to apply at a job fair.”
Bryant also graduated from the company’s School of Retail Management twice, which she says led to her jobs as central checkout manager, assistant department manager and now service manager.
Born in Bangor, Maine, but raised her entire life in the Waco area, Bryant ended up in Central Texas because her father was stationed at Fort Hood. Her mother did not want to live on base, so the family ended up living in Waco where Bryant has enjoyed the area and the people.
Conversations
She said what she like the most about her job includes her various interactions with others.
“I have met so many interesting people and have had so many interesting conversations,” she said. “I have learned so much about adapting just by having a conversation with people. I think having genuine interaction with people allows people to see the human side of you and always want to do business with you because of how you made them feel. People never forget how you made them feel.”
Bryant meets a variety of customers because her managerial job requires a flexible schedule.
“We never get a set schedule in order to experience all aspects of the business and all of our members of the team,” she said.
Bryant says a big part of her time at work includes following her daily lists.
“I am a planner,” she said. “So I create a to-do list of everything I need to do for the day. As the day progresses, my list tends to grow. I come in and acknowledge everyone, ask how they are doing, collect any information I need from my team and then begin my daily tasks. My day is 70 percent on the sales floor and 30 percent desk work.”
Bryant says she is policy driven, which occasionally can lead to assessing the best response to certain situations.
“Some challenges I have had is not seeing the gray area of situations,” she said. “I learned that every circumstance doesn’t always require the exact same response. Swaying is okay when you are properly taking care of your customers and employees.”
Happiness
She also likes to see people happy.
“I love to make people laugh,” says the mother of two boys, ages 17 and 9. “I find myself cracking jokes with customers, my employees, my family, my social media friends and anyone I feel could use a smile.”
Her oldest son plays football for Midway High School and her youngest is an artist who loves music and drawing.
She will be celebrating 10 years of marriage to her husband, Jermaine Bryant, in April.
Her next favorite thing after her husband and children is binge-watching a series on streaming television.
“My most recent has been ‘The Crown’ on Netflix about Queen Elizabeth,” she said. “I spend most of my time just enjoying my family at home, making dinner, watching movies, playing music or whatever we are all in the mood to do.”
When she’s on the job, though, it’s time to put her best foot forward with the public.
“The community is our lifeline at H-E-B,” she said. “We have to give them genuine interactions, quality products at a low price, and also show how much we appreciate them shopping and choosing us for their grocery needs.” ￼