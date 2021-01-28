Serving up Southern goodness

“John will come in early, like 6 or 7 o’clock, and make sure everything is going well with the chef,” Marcia said. “He likes to oversee that they’re doing it right. If we need a banana pudding, he’ll do that.”

‘I come in around 10 or 11 and do a walk-through and make sure the line is set up right. They will tell me anything we need to order and I call back customers who call about catering orders. When we first started, I had to do everything from mopping the floor to cooking the meals.”

Favorites

Marcia has her favorite items on their menu with a back-to-basics style.

“Our golden-fried chicken is my favorite because John brines it first, so it’s soaked for hours in seasoning and then they take it out and fry it,” she said. “If I can have fried chicken, collard greens and mac and cheese, I’m good! Our sweet potatoes are good, too.”

John added, “They love my ribs and they love my fried fish, but they really love my fried chicken. We have the standard people who come in a group on Sunday and they love our oxtails.