Sewing machine repairman keeps things humming

Closer to home, Natalie Snow teaches family and consumer sciences at Midway High School where students are introduced to sewing basics in Principles of Human Services (formerly known as home economics).

“The students learn how to sew on a button, hook and eye, hem, and sew an apron,” Snow said. “In the more advanced fashion design classes, students work on big sewing projects.”

When asked if the pandemic brought a surge in his repair business, Denmark said, “I was really busy the first two months of the pandemic with people getting their machines repaired to make masks.”

As the pandemic wears on and people are more accustomed to staying at home, perhaps they will develop renewed interest in such a versatile hobby as sewing.

Sewing Sense

Buy a quality older machine was the advice given by Denmark when asked what he would tell those interested in learning the basics of sewing. He said the sewing experience will be better overall.

New machines are cheaply made, he added, and not meant to be repaired. Often the needed part is more expensive than what the machine is worth, he said.