Shorty’s Pizza Shack stands tall on taste, fun

An ambulance was converted into a pizza delivery truck for catering jobs.

The most popular pizza at Shorty’s is the 18-inch pepperoni pizza and while there are no new pizza trends that come to mind for Kyle he does say, “We’re focused on making the best New York-style pizza we can and bringing that to Waco.”

There also are salads, which are popular. Likewise are the wings, hot dogs and of course, the Pizza Pillows, a local take on the calzone.

“Shorty came up with the Pizza Pillow when he and Randle first opened,” Kyle says. “It’s pizza dough folded around cheese and toppings, like a spinoff of a calzone, or like a magical place to rest your spirits, if you will.

“Instead of putting the marinara in the Pizza Pillow, we serve it on the side. You can dip your pillow in ranch or marinara or both. Each pillow is made to order so you can add or take out any toppings you want.”

Shorty’s secured a trademark for the Pizza Pillow name.

Handmade