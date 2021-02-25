Siblings keep Giles Motors humming

Among the choices of used car lots along Franklin Avenue you may have seen Giles Motors.

The business is owned by the brother and sister team of Scott and Russell Giles.

Yes, Russell is a woman. Her real name is Joanie, but one of her brothers is named Johnny so it was too confusing growing up, she said.

As for her given name, “absolutely no one ever called me that except my father,” she said.

Growing up she was tagged with several nicknames until Russell, which is another family name, finally stuck.

She and Scott are from Littlefield, Texas. The sister-brother team are part of a larger family of seven siblings. Three went into the medical field and the other two siblings are also in the car business.

Russell ended up in Waco to attend Baylor University seeking an English degree.

At that point the car business had never really crossed her mind even though it was a business within their family.

Her dream was to be a professional basketball player, she says, but “I was too short.”

But she also had a passion for horses as a child, and that’s something that has continued to this day.