Sironia Uptown Café provides unique setting, great food

“We make all the menu items fresh from scratch on sight every single day,” she said.

Nowhere is that freshness more important than the luscious desserts the pastry chef bakes. The café offers a variety of sweet options each day from layered cakes to delicious cupcakes and pies.

“We have wonderful desserts,” Sanders said. “The strawberry cake is one of the favorites, but we also have homemade banana pudding, peanut butter pie and French silk pie. The selection is different every day. The pastry chef is always trying new things, so it never gets old. And the pumpkin cake is to die for!”

Pandemic

Like other restaurants, Sironia Uptown Café has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our dining tables are spaced for social distancing, we use lots of sanitizer and we take all the recommended precautions,” Sanders said. “For those customers who prefer not to dine in, we added a ‘grab-and-go’ refrigerator with containers of our vermicelli, chicken salad, desserts and muffins for customers to take home and enjoy.”