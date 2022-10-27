Slow Rise on the Brazos combines great pizza, setting

If “location, location, location” is the mantra for a smart real estate decision, then the owners of Slow Rise on the Brazos were listening.

Waco’s newest pizzeria, nestled on the east bank of the Brazos River, overlooks Cameron Park on the river’s opposite bank. Less than an Uber ride away and a few blocks from the riverwalk is Waco’s thriving downtown and the revitalized Elm Avenue.

The Brazos River near McLane Stadium is a popular “sail-gating” venue on Baylor football game days. Owners of Slow Rise on the Brazos already see an uptick in business during Baylor home games. Development of the university’s Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion on the west side of the Brazos is expected to bring more attention to the river and businesses on the riverwalk.

Co-owner Brett Swartz admitted he was instantly attracted to the venue’s location.

“I mountain bike through the park every day and I drooled when I passed this building,” he said.

The restaurant had previously been Manny’s on the River but closed in 2016. Prior to Manny’s, the venue was home to Miller Family Lake Brazos Steakhouse for decades.

Swartz and his business partner, Jason Brock, own Slow Rise Slice House in Woodway with a capacity of 200 diners. The new restaurant would be able to accommodate close to 420 diners, they determined.

“We made our decision after looking at several different concepts for the restaurant,” Swartz said. “When it came down to it, if we would potentially feed 400 people in an hour, doing what we already knew how to do was the best bet.”

Swartz and Brock brought the same concept that made Slow Rise Slice House in Woodway successful, to Slow Rise on the Brazos.

Beyond the Location

The owners did not rest on their location laurels, but instead formed a vision of what they wanted Slow Rise on the Brazos to be.

“Our unified spirit was to create a great place to hang out where everyone feels welcomed,” Swartz said. “We hoped to attract a hodgepodge of people representing all ages and demographics.”

And they have.

Slow Rise’s physical design offers something for everyone. Patrons may eat in the spacious indoor dining room; enjoy snacks and drinks in the full-service bar; relax on one of the outdoor patios overlooking the river and Cameron Park; or watch the kids feed turtles, catfish and ducks from the deck – all while listening to live music from local artists.

Texas weather does not discourage outdoor dining at Slow Rise on the Brazos. The patios and decks are covered and equipped with a misting system in the summer and vinyl panels in the winter.

“Eating outdoors can be a challenge when it’s 105 degrees or 20 degrees outside,” Swartz said. “But the systems we have in place can raise or lower the outdoor temperature 10 to 15 degrees to keep people comfortable.”

New York-Style Pizza

Slow Rise’s not-so-secret ingredient in its recipe of success is the New York-style pizza. Crusts are hand-tossed and only the freshest ingredients are used, he said. Slow Rise on the Brazos sells pies whole or by the slice.

The Waco Works is a supreme blend of three meats, red and green bell peppers, black olives and mushrooms. The Margherita is the most popular pizza and offers a healthy option of olive oil, garlic, tomatoes and fresh mozzarella topped with basil.

Buffalo chicken pizza is the most “out-of-the-box” selection and features ricotta buffalo base, cheddar jack, grilled chicken, red onions, ranch and buffalo sauce drizzle.

The menu includes tried-and-true traditional favorites like cheese and pepperoni, and a meat lover’s special named The Butcher. Frequently the pizzeria also offers unique non-menu selections such as Viva Las Veggies, Spinach Ricotta, Jalapeno Popper and Spicy Hawaiian, which are listed on a board near the front of the restaurant.

Slow Rise’s weekday lunch special — one pizza slice; small house or Caesar salad and a soft drink for $8.75 is one of the best deals in town, Swartz said. It’s an intentional move to benefit customers.

“We strive to make our menu affordable because of today’s inflation,” Swartz said. “We work on making our methods as efficient as possible so we don’t have to pass those costs down to the consumer.”

The idea to open a restaurant to serve New-York style pizza was hatched when Swartz visited New York in 2007 to attend a Weezer rock concert and dined at John’s Pizza on the Lower East Side.

Swartz fell in love with the style — large slices with a thin crust that is foldable yet crispy.

Although he owned two Shipley’s Do-Nuts stores at the time, Swartz and Jason Brock opened Slow Rise Slice House in Woodway to showcase their New York-style pizza. The popular pizza style is a mainstay at the Brazos restaurant, as well.

More than Pizza

Slow Rise offers several other entrée options to please every palate. Salad lovers may choose from house, Caesar, Greek, Cobb or Caprese salads. The restaurant’s signature Slow-Rise Salad includes baby spinach, red onions, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles, cranberries and croutons with housemade poppy seed dressing on the side.

An unexpected item on the pizzeria’s menu is the Slow-Rise Burger and fries.

“The burger is a brisket short-rib blend and is gaining popularity through word-of-mouth,” Swartz said.

Chicken wings are the most requested snack item, but other notable choices include mozzarella cheese sticks, housemade meatballs and crispy ravioli.

Slow Rise on the Brazos hosts Sunday brunch each week, serving chicken waffles and avocado toast and mimosas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Journey

The owners are Waco natives. Swartz grew up in the Dean Highland neighborhood and Brock hails from China Spring. The two men are like yin-yang of the food-service business — each one having separate and distinct talents that complements the other to create a successful partnership.

“Jason is a ‘foodie’ with a technology background,” Swartz said. “He has a better palate than me. He sources the best of everything. We make cheese sticks every morning with whole milk and our meat mixtures are top of the line.”

“He calls me the court jester. I went to McLennan Community College for several years before they made me leave because I had taken every class,” Swartz said. “I’m more involved with cranking out lots of pizza and making sure the production is efficient and runs smoothly. I add machinery when necessary and calibrate as needed.”

Swartz has an extensive background in the food-service industry. Besides owning two local Shipley’s Do-Nuts stores, he managed The Slippery Minnow on Lake Waco and worked at several mountain restaurants in Colorado. His first restaurant job was “salad boy” at the Steak and Ale formerly located on North Valley Mills Drive.

Together, the men are realizing their mission of designing a venue where people of all ages and backgrounds can enjoy great food and have a good time. Yet they acknowledge the cast of family and friends it takes to bring the dream to life.

“Our wives own these businesses with us, and they have been beside us every step of the way,” Swartz said. “Jason’s wife, Shelley, is considered ‘Mama Bear’ of the Woodway location; and my wife, Hannah, has been known to toss pizza for 10 hours in the kitchen.”

The cadre of almost 100 employees plays a major role in the success of the Slow Slice pizzerias, as well. Although everyone is apt to have a bad day, Swartz expects the staff to set the standard for creating a positive experience for the diners.

“Our rule in the kitchen is ‘be kind or be quiet,’” Swartz said. “We want this to be a refuge, even for the staff, to feel good vibes.”

People come to catch those “vibes” at Slow Rise on the Brazos a variety of ways. Some walk across the new Herring Avenue walkway from Cameron Park. Families and students ride scooters or bikes. Visitors use every mode of water travel — boats, kayaks, jet skis — to park in slips near the deck.

“The mode of transportation is part of the experience. Folks come to enjoy the food and the view, have a drink and listen to music, and let the kids feed the ducks,” Swartz said. “It’s the greatest place in Waco to relax.”

Location, location, location. ￼

Slow Rise on the Brazos

1620 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

254-488-4719

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

On Facebook and Instagram