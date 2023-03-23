Springtime is the perfect season for a getaway, but many people don’t have the time or energy to plan and take a long vacation.

Forget about hauling in bulky, dusty luggage from the garage in preparation for travel. Instead, pack your favorite backpack or small duffel bag and head just 10 minutes north of Waco to Live Oak Lake cabins where relaxation and nature awaits each guest.

Leave stress at the property’s entry gate and enjoy some much-needed downtime.

Family Influence

Waco native Isaac French, 25, grew up at Homestead Heritage, where he learned from a young age to enjoy working with his hands. French said he had many opportunities to appreciate and learn hand crafts at the agrarian Christian-based community while growing up among artisans such as woodworkers.

“I grew up studying art, and to this day I still love to draw and paint,” he said. His eye for design is noted throughout the cabins’ architecture and furnishings.

After school, the youngster had the privilege of visiting job sites with his grandfather, a professional home builder in the area. French said he enjoyed tagging along to one especially fun home his grandfather was working on years ago — the Prairie Chapel home of former President George W. and Laura Bush.

French’s dad started in the construction industry as a plumber and the family moved to Idaho 12 years ago where he started a general contracting business.

“My grandfather was such a rock in my life, as well as my dad,” French said. “My wife, Helen, and I want our infant son to grow up with the curiosity and motivation to explore many craft disciplines and the character to persevere and excel in them.”

Why Waco?

French lived with his family in Idaho for about six years helping them with their business, but his heart (and girlfriend Helen) were in Waco. He returned to his hometown, married Helen, and devised a plan to start his own business, combining his love of hospitality with design and building.

While Waco has no shortage of lodging options, French saw something different he could offer tourists as well as locals.

“I built here in Waco because I saw a unique opportunity in that there is nothing else like this here, as far as I know,” he said. “I love my hometown and I wanted to add my small part to its expanding attractions.”

The cabins offer a tranquil setting after a full day of shopping and taking in the local sights. The cabins also are popular with motorists visiting Dallas and Austin, he said.

An advantage of being a local in a city the size of Waco is one can be outside the hustle and bustle usually within a short distance from town. Your vehicle doesn’t have much time to warm up before arriving at Live Oak Lake.

“Central Texas has unique natural beauty just waiting to be discovered and appreciated,” French explained. “This five-acre property seemed to be the perfect fit with the magnificent live oaks (thus the name) and the small pond, which we further developed and enlarged.”

Contemporary

Spending time in Idaho, French developed a taste for modern minimalist Scandinavian-style architecture and traditional minimalist Japanese design.

The floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to penetrate and showcase the simple yet elegant furnishings (think lots of natural light, light-colored linens, and furnishings in a non-cluttered simple and elegant design).

The seven cabins have art, décor and house plants purchased locally and regionally from artisans and vendors. Each cabin has a unique exterior surface with full-length standing-seam metal panels that are bent to form the shape of each cabin.

There is no eave/overhang, which allows for a clean, aesthetic look for each unit. Although French designed and managed the building project itself, and worked on a few odds and ends, he hired friends for the actual construction.

To promote a sense of privacy, each cabin has its own driveway and is a few hundred yards apart from the other units. Each cabin runs from 450 to 600 square feet.

Every cabin comes with a fully equipped kitchen (with a basket of welcoming snacks and drinks), small dining/living area, bath and upstairs bedroom. In four of the guest cabins, there is a downstairs as well as an upstairs bedroom.

While resting on their private patio, guests can enjoy a smokeless fire pit. Come nightfall, strands of carefully hung vintage lighting graces tree branches, casting a soft and lovely illumination across the pond.

Rest or Play

Pack your swimsuit to enjoy the state-of-the-art, above-ground shipping container swimming pool. This large container pool, with a 10-foot window, fits in with the aesthetics of the property. Bring that book you’ve been trying to start, or restart, and lounge around in one of the hammocks.

Complimentary paddleboards and kayaks are available, as well as yard games. Try your luck at pond fishing (catch and release only). Wi-Fi is available, but go ahead and unplug while at Live Oak Lake. Those emails will wait.

The units are pet-friendly and infant pack-and-plays are available upon request. Online booking is required, and the cabin price per night is listed after selecting check-in/check-out dates. Booking software takes into account seasonality, day of the week, local events and more.

French says, in general, weeknights start at around $300 while weekends begin at around $425 and go up from there. E-gift cards are also available, and extras can be added to the package, such as adult beverages, scattered rose petals on the stairway for that romantic getaway, a cake and more.

Live Oak also hosts reunions and corporate retreats. All seven cabins may be rented together (sleeps 24), depending on availability.

Live Oak Lake

1445 Spring Lake Road

254-522-9843