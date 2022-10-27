Son relaunches Metro Plumbing

Clint Staas’ father ran Metro Plumbing for more than two decades and now Clint has launched his plumbing business with the same name.

Daron Staas, Clint’s father, ran Metro Plumbing from 1981 to 2008.

“I started working for my dad at age 14 during school breaks,” Clint Staas said of learning the trade. His relaunched Metro Plumbing opened a year ago and has five employees. His oldest son, Anthony, was recently helping his dad during his fall break.

“We provide a wide area of plumbing services from a dripping faucet to unstops, gas leaks, replacement of sewer lines water lines commercial or residential and we do it all very well,” Clint said.

The Staas name is synonymous with plumbing locally; the other business are owned by his cousins.

Metro Plumbing currently operates out of Clint’s home, but he is looking at properties to place an office.

“I enjoy the customer satisfaction of doing our best and continuing to perfect the craft of plumbing,” he said. ￼