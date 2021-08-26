Spuds huge on size, taste at Dos Mundos

Despite being featured on local TV, the Dos Mundos Spud Shack on Clay Avenue remains a Waco “hidden gem” with a wide variety of huge Idaho baked potatoes and much more.
The name Dos Mundos (“Two Worlds”) symbolizes the racial heritages of co-owners Veronica and Cyrus Evans and more than supplies “The Goodness That You’ve Been Looking For!” as its posted motto states.
From Mexican parents, Veronica oversees most of the in-house operations, while Cyrus, an African American, smokes the meats, works as an insurance adjuster and preaches at the nondenominational Fountain of Life, a ministry they started in the old Hotel Waco, where McLane Stadium is now, and later to the former Maranatha Church on 2200 Ross Ave., where she attended as a youth before graduating from University High School.
Most popular on their mouth-watering menu is the Big Papi, named for Cyrus (a Waco High grad), with chopped brisket, a link and rib lathered in barbecue sauce, butter, cheese and chives for $15.24 (before tax).
The Santa Fe Spud ($12.24 large and $10.24 small) is another popular choice with chicken, bacon, sour cream and chipotle ranch added to the usual cheese and butter; and the Taco Spud (same prices as the Santa Fe) with taco meat, salsa, butter and cheese has diners coming back again
Just about everything else is available too, ranging from the Seafood Spud ($12.99) with Cajun shrimp, tilapia, broccoli, cheese, butter, pico and chipotle ranch; the Big Boy Spud ($13.74 large, $11.74 small) with chopped barbecue brisket; and the Big Bodacious Spud ($14.99 large, $12.99 small) with chicken-fried steak and gravy, cheese and butter, to the Plain and Simple Spud (butter and cheese; $9.24, $7.24) and Butter Spud (butter only; $8.74, $6.74).
“We really concentrate on making all of our products from scratch, focusing on making one baked potato at a time,” Cyrus says. “Where else in the world can you walk into a restaurant and choose from a selection of 16 different potatoes?”
Non-spud items include the rib basket ($10.99) with french fries, bread, pickles, onions and ketchup; the Southside Fries ($11.24) with taco or chili meat, cheese, pico and chipotle ranch and beef empanadas every other Thursday; along with the chopped barbecue and Fritos Fiesta Bowl (large $14.99, small $12.99). The Loco Sandwich offers chopped brisket, link and rib shaves for $9.24 while link, rib and Loco baskets run from $9.99 to $11.24.
Diners can wash it all down with a two-world drink selection as well with the usual American soft drinks, Gold Peak Tea, water or Spanish Jarritos sodas and Sidral Mundet apple-flavored soda, then add a slice of Big Red or butter cake for $3.75 afterward.
Plenty to Enjoy
It can be an overwhelming assault on the taste buds as former Chicago Bull Wendell Hudson can attest.
“I met the Evanses through my daughter 28 years ago and try to visit their place at least every other week,” he says. “I can’t go as often as I’d like because it’s too much food! I also can’t say enough about them because Veronica is so friendly, and the entrees are so good — I’ve had at least 12 of 16 spud selections myself.”
The expansive array indeed fills a baked-potato collection not found elsewhere in Central Texas.
“We enjoy providing a niche of spuds you can’t find outside Dos Mundos; house-smoked barbecue meats and sauces we make ourselves,” Veronica says. “I’m proud of how we had this restaurant vision together and executed it from scratch, first a food truck for nine months, then renting the current location. We even have Spud Shack T-shirts and caps for sale for $20 each.”
Cyrus adds, “We’ve always had the itch to start a restaurant and are no strangers of managing large teams and overseeing businesses. We always felt that if we made others successful, why can’t we take a chance on ourselves?”
First Meeting
That “chance” would never have taken place without the Evanses’ highly unusual initial meeting.
“Early in 2007, I pulled up to the Waco Drive and New Road stoplight on my way home from work and could tell someone was looking at me,” Veronica remembers. “I saw Cyrus, who was going to his job, and asked for my number.
“I gave it to him, and he called me before the next signal. We talked regularly for a week before our first date at the Elite Cafe and were engaged within a month, then married a few months later.”
Don’t think everything has been smooth sailing since, like one of the first times they were co-managers preparing food together before hiring anyone else.
“One time we clashed in our little space was my asking him to help wash the potatoes before cooking, and he said no,” she laughs. “On our second day when I was alone, I didn’t know the gas was on when I lit the pilot. It exploded and burned my eyelashes, so I phoned him and said I thought we had made a mistake.”
However, he talked her into persevering. She continues to wash the spuds, and they eventually hired four other kitchen helpers.
The restaurant displays the Clean Plate Award from KWTX-TV on a wall behind the counter.
Continuity
“For the past four years, we have been blessed to have the same staff, who we consider as family,” Cyrus says. “Although our restaurant is only open 28 hours a week, we still provide them with paid vacations and holidays because we believe without them, there is no us.”
The “us” includes four boys, Kristian, 21; CJ, 12; Caleb, 10; and Caden, who died at 20 months from a birth defect called Trisomy 18, also known as Edwards syndrome.
CJ plays baseball, and both he and Caleb are now in football. They helped at the Spud Shack this summer as it weathered COVID-19.
“Every business has gone through slippery slopes, and this last year was one of the most difficult times as the entire world was impacted by a pandemic,” Cyrus said. “Seeing our customers face unprecedented times, we wanted them to know that we were there to not only serve them good food, but also to provide emotional support as well.”
With many out-of-towners visiting the restaurant due to Googling local eateries near Magnolia or seeing Dos Mundos on Facebook for Black-owned businesses, the Evanses have turned down repeated invitations to open a spot at Richland Mall. That would require the restaurant to expand beyond the preferred 28 hours weekly. They are looking for the right price and location for expansion into Hewitt along with their own building in South Waco.
“We truly value every customer that walks through the doors, and their social media comments make our hearts leap,” Cyrus says. “Our main objective when starting this business was to create a legacy that will be around for a lifetime and to be a local staple that will withstand the test of time.” ￼
Dos Mundos Spud Shack
2515 Clay Ave.
254-224-6522
Tues-Thurs, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fri-Sat, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Instagram and Facebook