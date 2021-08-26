Spuds huge on size, taste at Dos Mundos

Don’t think everything has been smooth sailing since, like one of the first times they were co-managers preparing food together before hiring anyone else.

“One time we clashed in our little space was my asking him to help wash the potatoes before cooking, and he said no,” she laughs. “On our second day when I was alone, I didn’t know the gas was on when I lit the pilot. It exploded and burned my eyelashes, so I phoned him and said I thought we had made a mistake.”

However, he talked her into persevering. She continues to wash the spuds, and they eventually hired four other kitchen helpers.

The restaurant displays the Clean Plate Award from KWTX-TV on a wall behind the counter.

Continuity

“For the past four years, we have been blessed to have the same staff, who we consider as family,” Cyrus says. “Although our restaurant is only open 28 hours a week, we still provide them with paid vacations and holidays because we believe without them, there is no us.”

The “us” includes four boys, Kristian, 21; CJ, 12; Caleb, 10; and Caden, who died at 20 months from a birth defect called Trisomy 18, also known as Edwards syndrome.