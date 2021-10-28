State of Texas' efforts give help to diabetics

The American Diabetes Association has applauded Texas’ efforts to reduce the cost of insulin for diabetics. The state became the 19th to sign legislation designed to help manage expensive insulin costs.

Claudette Madison, a Valley Mills resident who was instrumental in the 2018 Stomp Out Diabetes Walk, has been working tirelessly over the years to get the word out about diabetes and the high cost of insulin. Her Team M&M of walkers had honored former Baylor women’s basketball player Lauren Cox, who is diabetic.

When the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, Madison said she saw it have an even greater impact on diabetics, who could be more susceptible to the virus. That just adds stress to an already life-threatening situation, she said.

“Being diabetic in the midst of the virus has serious concerns,” Madison said. “I have been an advocate for the American Diabetes Association for a number of years. November is Diabetes Awareness Month and every year I try to help people cope with this illness, whether local or nationwide.”

For the past two years Madison has been hard at work with concerns stemming from diabetes and the fact that it is “fuel to the deadly virus.”