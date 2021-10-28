State of Texas' efforts give help to diabetics

The American Diabetes Association has applauded Texas’ efforts to reduce the cost of insulin for diabetics. The state became the 19th to sign legislation designed to help manage expensive insulin costs.
Claudette Madison, a Valley Mills resident who was instrumental in the 2018 Stomp Out Diabetes Walk, has been working tirelessly over the years to get the word out about diabetes and the high cost of insulin. Her Team M&M of walkers had honored former Baylor women’s basketball player Lauren Cox, who is diabetic.
When the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, Madison said she saw it have an even greater impact on diabetics, who could be more susceptible to the virus. That just adds stress to an already life-threatening situation, she said.
“Being diabetic in the midst of the virus has serious concerns,” Madison said. “I have been an advocate for the American Diabetes Association for a number of years. November is Diabetes Awareness Month and every year I try to help people cope with this illness, whether local or nationwide.”
For the past two years Madison has been hard at work with concerns stemming from diabetes and the fact that it is “fuel to the deadly virus.”
“Personally, I feel getting vaccinated gives a diabetic some levels of fighting against COVID,” Madison said.
She is particularly thrilled to see recent legislation making insulin more affordable.
“This is fantastic relief for people who could not afford the high cost of insulin since many have had to choose to buy food or insulin to survive,” she said.
Madison said Senate Bill 827, which went into effect on Sept. 1, offers diabetics a light at the end of an expensive tunnel.
Appreciation
She gives a shout-out to her state Rep. DeWayne Burns, who was instrumental in writing the bill and getting it into law. He counts himself among the supporters of Madison’s Team M&M.
Veronica De La Garza, the American Diabetes Association’s state government affairs director, said SB 827 had wide support in both the Texas House and Senate.
“The Senate sponsor was Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst, who is the chair of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. The House sponsor was Rep. Eddie Lucio III. A second key sponsor was Rep. James Talarico, who went viral on social media when talking about his personal story and how important SB 827 was to him.”
She said this recent law is a strong victory for the American Diabetes Association, which had made it a priority to work on state legislation capping insulin copays.
De La Garza adds that SB 827 is a major victory secured for people with diabetes in Texas since it will make insulin more affordable for Texans on state-regulated health plans. The new law limits cost-sharing to $25 per prescription for a 30-day supply of insulin, regardless of the amount or type of insulin needed.
“Insulin is a life-saving medication for those who require it daily, but for too many people, it’s become unaffordable,” De La Garza added. “This law will bring much-needed economic relief to those struggling to afford insulin on state-regulated plans.”
She added, however, that this law only applies to state-regulated health plans, which have the letters “TDI” or “DOI” on the insurance ID card as well as HealthSelect coverage for state employees through the Employees Retirement System (ERS), TRSActiveCare or TRS-Care coverage through the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS), health insurance available to employees of the University of Texas and Texas A&M University systems, Texas Medicaid and the Texas Children’s Health Insurance Plan (CHIP).
Numbers
According to the ADA, over 11% of Texans have diabetes, which is higher than the national average, and another 34% have prediabetes. De La Garza says this made it imperative to lower the out-of-pocket cost of insulin so people with diabetes could afford the medication.
The cost of insulin has skyrocketed in recent years, she said, tripling in price between 2002 and 2013. Because Texas spends $26 billion in treating diabetes and its complications each year, according to the ADA, this new law made sense, she added.
The American Diabetes Association reports that every day more than 4,000 people are newly diagnosed with diabetes in America. More than 122 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes and are striving to manage their lives.
Madison says the upcoming holiday season can add another level of concern for diabetics who worry about their health.
“Family and friends need to consider their family members who are diabetic,” Madison said. “I know for me I had to remove myself from social gatherings and fundraising events since there is a fear who has been vaccinated or who is not wearing a mask.
“Things are getting better, but we have a long way to go, and I am honored to be a part of helping those who feel stressed about COVID-19 and share my input for coping with the stress.
“Wear your masks, ask family and friends to understand you are in a danger zone, and together we will control a better quality of life.”