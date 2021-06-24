Students treated to prom experience

Five University High School seniors were given a prom experience they won’t forget thanks to Mission Prom.
Mission Prom held its fourth annual event on May 22, University High’s prom day, and treated seniors Tila Gomez, Alezay Olvera, Erika Pevia, and twins Ana and Juana Rubio.
Program creator Donna Wiley and her committee “adopt” a high school and underprivileged girls attending there can apply to attend their prom for free.
Wiley, a senior administrative secretary for library services at McLennan Community College, came up with the idea after she donated a dress to a nonprofit charity.
“I bought a dress several years ago to be in a wedding,” she said. “However, that fell through so the dress hung in my closet until I donated it to Hidden Treasures by Caritas. The store held an event for high school girls to choose a dress, for free, so they could attend their prom.”
Wiley said she remembers how some of her high school classmates didn’t go to prom because their family couldn’t afford to outfit them, so she wanted to help girls have that experience, too.
A committee of people help make it happen. The committee selected the five girls from the applications.
Mission Prom got underway at 10 a.m. that day at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The girl were pampered by getting their hair and makeup done by committee members.
Each girl received a bag of goodies customized by Whatever is Lovely. They also received custom desserts from Tasty Treats to take home, as well as a Mission Prom 2021 T-shirt from Rock Ready.
Lunch was provided by George’s. The girls each got a gift certificate from Bubba’s 33 for dinner with their date.
Dresses were donated by SoChic by Vanessa’s. Wristlet corsages were provided by Reed’s Flowers. The girls also received professional photoshoots before and after by Erica Ricoy Photography.
Custom earrings by Divine Expression were given to each girl to match their dress for the prom. Soynia’s Event Planning & Rentals provided linens, backdrops and props for the photos.
Committee members are Donna Wiley, Soynia Childers, Emily Childers, Erica Ricoy, Karly Bozeman, Modesta Barron, Laura Thompson, Mary Anna Bowens, Megan Lee, Vanessa Carrillo, Olivia Spencer and Yodanis Rodriguez.
Among the thanks they received from the girls included this comment: “I wanted to thank you for letting me be a part of Mission Prom, it was really nice and I’m very thankful for the experience and just everything y’all did for us!” ￼