Sturdy work source of pride for R.J. Salinas Masonry

Pride runs deep in Ralph Joseph “R.J.” Salinas, along with a healthy dose of dedication to his business, R.J. Salinas Masonry, his employees and satisfied customers, along with his family, of course.

“I’ve never been afraid of taking a chance on anything because the only things I fear are God, Mom and Dad, and losing my loved ones,” he says. “My parents made it with hard work, and my dad said never be afraid of falling on your face because at least you’re falling in the right direction, so get up and figure it out!”

Figure things out he has, deciding to follow his father’s footsteps into masonry and opening his own business in 1993. His crew of six men bricks houses and fireplaces, paves walkways, and repairs chimneys, arches, mailboxes or whatever else is damaged by cars, weather and normal wear and tear.

“Real estate agents often call for us to hide repairs, cosmetic ones to cover work, not structural, and we’re pretty good at that,” the Waco native says. “We fixed a koi pond once that has fish swimming in it now, but I’d rather do a custom job from scratch like spending hours chipping in a nautilus fossil in a Mosheim fireplace recently and installing a backyard brick fireplace with a waterfall.”

Customers appreciate his knack for intricate detail. One of those is Mark Doering.