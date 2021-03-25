Suitcase not needed: Visit small towns Burton, Carmine on Texas day trip

“I had a good sales job in my 20s, but got bored,” she said. “When I told people I had decided to become an auctioneer, I feared they’d have heart attacks. But the truth was, little crumbs in my experience contributed to my desire to help others.

“I started with estate sales, but the survivors wanted me to sell their properties, too. That encouraged me to get my realtor’s license.”

She watched YouTube videos repeatedly to help her pass the tests. Her sales background adds to her reputation for raising money for special events.

When COVID-19 hit, she grasped the importance of online auctions. She’d used technology for property sales: why not flip on the computer for an auction? Heather said she understood the fear we all experienced in 2020, and trusts herself about the need for change.

Since we didn’t have time to visit the Texas Basketball Museum, I called the owner and director. Bob Springer spent 30 years coaching high school basketball in Houston and was publisher of Texas Basketball magazine. The building is filled with detailed stories and displays about of Texas high school, college and professional players and teams. He thrives on sharing his stories.