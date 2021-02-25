Superior products set Mill-King apart

“We learned that we knew that wasn’t for us,” said Miller. So they decided to stay true to the heart of the dairy.

“I’m a reproductive consultant,” he said. “After college, I started my own business consulting with other dairies and I got to see the good stuff and bad stuff that other people were doing,” he said.

“Then after a few years my wife and I decided we wanted to adopt and you can’t do that if you’re on the road (visiting dairies).”

Changes

A huge collapse occurred in the dairy business in 2009 that he describes as “worse than the Great Depression.” It was time for a change.

“My wife was urged by a friend to try raw milk because she has always been lactose intolerant or thought she was,” he said. “She tried raw milk and she could drink it. She had not drank milk her whole life and thought she was severely lactose intolerant. It turned out she wasn’t.”

That made them realize that many people may be actually reacting to the way milk is processed and they could serve these customers with a more wholesome product.