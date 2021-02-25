Superior products set Mill-King apart

Dairy farmers’ connection to days gone by when fresh ice cold milk was delivered to the home is timeless.
The Miller family is bringing that age-old service full circle as a new generation of customers have discovered that locally produced milk is less-treated, healthier and delicious.
Craig Miller and his wife, Rhianna, along with other family members are carrying forward the family business and adjusting to the ever-changing market where people are appreciating fewer trips to the grocery store.
“I’m a third-generation dairy farmer,” Miller said. “My father’s father started the business and back then everyone had a dairy in this area pretty much. They milked just a handful of cows and they sold the milk to whoever walked up. They may bring their own glass and buy a glass of milk for like 5 cents.”
Those were different simpler times for the dairy business, he said.
The Millers have been operating a dairy in the McGregor and Crawford area serving Central Texans since 1941.
“Then in the ’70s, my father took over and they had about 12 cows in the early ’80s. In the late ’90s and early 2000s, we had about 500 cows and we were considered larger than average,” he said.
By then, the industry had changed with government requirements resulting in a less organic and more cheaply produced commodity.
“We learned that we knew that wasn’t for us,” said Miller. So they decided to stay true to the heart of the dairy.
“I’m a reproductive consultant,” he said. “After college, I started my own business consulting with other dairies and I got to see the good stuff and bad stuff that other people were doing,” he said.
“Then after a few years my wife and I decided we wanted to adopt and you can’t do that if you’re on the road (visiting dairies).”
Changes
A huge collapse occurred in the dairy business in 2009 that he describes as “worse than the Great Depression.” It was time for a change.
“My wife was urged by a friend to try raw milk because she has always been lactose intolerant or thought she was,” he said. “She tried raw milk and she could drink it. She had not drank milk her whole life and thought she was severely lactose intolerant. It turned out she wasn’t.”
That made them realize that many people may be actually reacting to the way milk is processed and they could serve these customers with a more wholesome product.
“Pasteurizing is cooking it to make sure we kill any bacteria that could be inside the milk,” he said. “It’s not raw, it’s cooked and 100% safe for everyone. We do it at the lowest temp possible so it’s more gentle on the milk itself.”
Another common process changes the attributes of fresh milk.
“Homogenized milk is when they take the milk and throw it in a stainless steel pan and rip apart the protein chains in the fat globules. That’s where headaches, heartburn and digestive issues come from,” Miller said.
With that knowledge in hand, the Millers shifted gears.
“So we started Mill-King on Jan. 1, 2010,” Miller said. The purpose was to offer a high-grade milk that was not overprocessed.
“It’s not just our dairy any more,” he said. “We are working with other Waco dairies. They have to agree to work with my nutritionist. He sees the cattle every single Wednesday to make sure everybody is still above board.”
The high standards for their milk — starting with the cattle that produce it — are based on a strict protocol such as no hormones and non-GMO feed.
Pandemic
Operating a dairy of about 40 producing cattle in conjunction with partnering dairies, Mill-King stepped up when supplies of standard milk and other dairy products were limited.
“As far as getting our milk out there for better or worse, COVID did get our name out there,” Miller said. “We got milk to people who never would have tried our milk before.”
They also reached underserved areas by selling around 53,000 gallons of milk and 32,000 pounds of cheese below cost to food banks in San Antonio and across Texas.
“As far as giving it away to the food banks here, it’s an uncountable amount we gave away,” he said. “I think it was like 15,000 gallons of milk plus cheese and other products like butter.”
People discovered milk like they’ve never tasted before. Loyal customers have found Mill-King to be their source for dairy products.
“It’s a far superior product than what you would get in the store,” Miller said. “When you couldn’t get milk on the shelf, we had people driving in from Houston and Abilene to buy groceries from our little farm store. Once they tried it, it was 100 percent good exposure for us. Not to say last year was just a walk in the daisies, but it did give us a lot of exposure in Texas.”
Miller serves as the general manager, and Rhianna is the CFO. Rhianna’s cousin, Caitlin Fortney, is the office manager. Miller’s parents, Billy and Charlotte “Shorty” Miller, are the heart of the dairy.
“Believe it or not, my mother is the engineer who takes care of all the equipment,” Miller said. “My father has been a dairyman his entire life so he works with (partner) dairymen keeping that going.”
Billy Miller actually named the business when he took over the dairy from his own father.
“In the dairy industry, if you are going to register your cattle and do all this stuff you have to have a farm name like in the movies,” Miller said. “It took Dad 10 years probably to think Mill-King up so that was our farm name when he took over back in the ’70s.”
The earliest setting for the original family dairy farm was further down the road.
“My grandparents’ homestead was originally on the other side of McGregor where SpaceX is now,” he said. “Rocketdyne came in and literally some government officials walked up to my grandmother’s house and said we are going to buy your farm and you have three days to get out. They wanted to build a bomb factory right before WWII.”
The family moved to the current location and operate the store at 4483 Orion Road in McGregor.“It’s good (for us) because we have the freedom to control our daily lives,” Miller said. “The conventional dairyman doesn’t get to decide who he sells his product to.”
Miller wouldn’t mind if his daughter, Delanie, age 9, decided to go into the dairy business since she already likes helping out.
“She’s young enough that she’s just helping her grandmother and grandfather feed baby calves,” he said.
Customers can shop at their farm store or order milk and other Texas-made products at Mill-King.com with deliveries to the Greater Waco area.
“We are in construction so our cheese is on hold right now until I can finish our building,” Miller said. “We are very close to starting again.
“We started (deliveries) in the middle of COVID because a lot of people like new mothers were just afraid to get out of their house or people with pre-existing conditions. We started that as a service to the community and we just continued doing it.”
Raw milk is available at the store, but not for delivery.
“With raw milk, we literally milk the cow. It’s filtered and everything. It’s cooled off, ice cold and put in a bottle,” Miller said. “It will get the cream on the top and the whole nine yards. Even the pasteurized milk will do that. It’s old-fashioned milk.”
He recalls that “cream” of the milk as a treasured childhood memory.
“My grandmother would take the cream off the top and after boiling it and cooling it off she would put it on Rice Krispies with spoonfuls of sugar. As a kid, it was amazing.” ￼
Mill-King Market & Creamery
4483 Orion Road, McGregor
254-340-0003
Mon-Fri, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sat, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sun, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.