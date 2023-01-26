Suzi Pagel grew Midway's foundation

After more than two decades and $2 million in classroom grants and programs awarded to the students and staff of Midway Independent School District, longtime Education Foundation Executive Director Suzi Pagel retired on Jan. 31.

Pagel has dedicated her career to the students and staff of Midway, serving as the district’s only Education Foundation executive director and director of corporate and community development in the foundation’s existence.

She has made an exponential impact by helping to establish and grow the Midway Education Foundation into a financially healthy organization.

“I wouldn't say I did it. I facilitated it,” Pagel said. “The volunteers and our community built this education foundation.”

Under Pagel’s leadership, the Education Foundation has been a key partner in helping the district innovate to meet the needs of its students, including one of the district’s largest technological advances. The foundation was instrumental in helping implement the 1:1 initiative that provides a digital tablet for every student.

Before the initiative was rolled out districtwide in 2013, grants awarded by the Education Foundation for iPads in select classrooms were able to serve as a pilot program that paved the way for 1:1.

“It was the first time classrooms had more than one or two iPads to test out,” Pagel said. “It enabled the district to go ahead and move forward with the 1:1 initiative because of the success they saw within our grant program.”

Many Grants

During her tenure as director, the Midway Education Foundation has supported countless creative and innovative classroom programs, including funding outdoor weather stations, virtual reality headsets, and a mobile planetarium that made history as the first-ever districtwide grant.

“It's always exciting to see what products teachers will find from other sources when they know the money is available,” Pagel said. “Going through the process of reviewing the grant applications is really inspiring, and when we haven't been able to fund all the grants we really like, it just inspires us to go out and raise more.”

Spring Valley Elementary teacher Di Copeman said the education foundation had a huge impact on her career.

“I've been able to bring interactive and innovative learning experiences into my classroom because of grant funding, and the outcome has been incredible student growth,” she said. “I am so grateful for its place in our district, but even more for Suzi's friendship. Throughout my time working with her as a foundation campus captain, she was always open to new ideas and answered every question with support and encouragement.”

In addition to awarding grants, Pagel helped establish some of the notable foundation programs and events, such as the Showcase of Stars event. This annual celebration gives the top academic achievers in the senior class the opportunity to honor Midway teachers who positively impacted their academic career.

“The teachers will often tell us it’s the greatest honor of their professional career to be named by a student,” Pagel said. “I don’t know if we can ever really do enough to celebrate and encourage our teachers. They’re heroes.”

In fact, celebrating teachers is Pagel’s favorite part of the job and her best memories are from surprising grant winners on campus.

“To go into a classroom with a check for $300 or $400 and to see a teacher cry is just so moving,” Pagel said. “The thing that we award is not as valuable as the message we send to teachers: to say the community is supporting you and the community encourages you.”

Affirmation

Over the years, Pagel’s position has played a crucial role in affirming and uplifting teachers by building a bridge between schools and the community to help meet needs within the classroom.

“It's just as much about the money as it is about the encouragement,” Pagel said. “As a community, we need to encourage our teachers by showing appreciation for the crucial task they have in preparing our citizens.”

Katie Talbert, librarian at Chapel Park Elementary, said the Education Foundation was instrumental in her experience as an educator in Midway ISD.

“Suzi was kind, gracious, and always willing to help me with questions about grant ideas that I had,” Talbert said. “Her leadership and innovative spirit are what help to made the education foundation what it is, impacting the lives of thousands of Midway ISD students.”

Although Pagel didn’t grow up in the district, her love for Midway is so genuine that a group of Midway High School alumni from the late 1960s and early 1970s (the self-proclaimed “Gray Panthers”) thought she was a Midway grad. Pagel recalls one day during a lunch when they asked her what year she graduated from Midway.

“I told them that I didn't, but I wish I had,” Pagel said, speaking of the tight-knit community within the district. “In so many ways I feel closer to this school district than my hometown school district. To me, it's one of the greatest compliments when someone asks me what year I graduated from Midway.”

Ashley Futris, a 2005 Midway graduate, will move into Pagel’s role.

New Path

Before finding her home at Midway, Pagel, a Fort Worth area native, spent five years as a classroom teacher before staying at home to raise her two sons, which she said gave her the chance to rework her career path.

“I had the opportunity to get involved with the Junior League of Waco,” Pagel said, “and I loved being a part of the community and volunteering and learning all of the things they had to teach about nonprofit work, and part of that was also learning fundraising. By the time I left the Junior League as an active member, I was ready to ask anybody for anything for any good cause, so I went into nonprofit work.”

Pagel briefly worked for the city of Woodway as its volunteer coordinator before her husband, Tom, was transferred to Tennessee where she got a job as a program coordinator for Keep Knoxville Beautiful.

“When we moved back to Texas in 2002, I was more experienced in nonprofit work, but I still loved education,” Pagel said, “and then I got a call to come in and interview for this new position at Midway ISD.”

Thanks to the work of a dedicated group of volunteers, the Midway Education Foundation had been up and running for a year when Pagel was hired as the first executive director. From there, her role grew to incorporate facilitating fundraising and partnerships through corporate and community development alongside her duties as foundation director.

After spending 20 of her 26 years in education at Midway, being able to empower volunteers and donors to help impact education is a privilege Pagel never thought she would have, describing the Education Foundation as the “icing on the cake.”

“The cake is what you have to have, but the icing is what makes it special,” Pagel said. “You have choir boosters and you have football boosters, but we consider ourselves the academic booster club because we’re the ones cheering on our scholars.”

“God has given me an opportunity to use my skills to promote education in a way that I never even dreamed was possible,” Pagel said. “When I think of all the things that have happened in my life to put me in this position, I can’t think of anybody that’s luckier than I am to be able to do this.”