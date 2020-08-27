Tapping into collaboration: Waco breweries adapt, navigate challenges of pandemic

“It was a nice revenue boost for us, and it was a lot of fun,” Stewart said. “I would love to do a collaborative beer with the all the others. That would really cool.”

While his own 7th Day IPA is Stewart’s “go-to” beer, he’s a beer lover through and through.

“There’s roughly 300 beer styles,” he said. “There’s maybe 10 I don’t like.”

Having food at his establishment was always part of the plan, though he wanted to get the brewery off the ground first.

“I didn’t just want to do beer,” he said. “I want to do good food, too.”

Ideally, ingredients used in the brewing process, would go into making some of the food, he said.

Waco Ale is now designated as a “blue-sign establishment” by the TABC, he explained, which means the sale of alcohol on-site must be below 51% of total sales by the business. With the changes in not counting to-go and wholesale beer sales against the total sales, that’s achievable, he said.

“I think this shows you have to be adaptable to change your business to make things work,” he said.