Team approach serves well with retirement planning

Above the windows of the conference room at the offices of Lovett and Associates are the words “Plan Well. Retire Well. Live Well.”
That’s exactly the approach that has well served the clients of the financial advising team of Lovett and Associates.
Kendall Lovett began the business in 1978. It’s grown in experience and clients over the years. His wife, Vickie, has assisted in the office for 38 years.
There also are family connections and more experience that Lovett and Associates prides itself on. Kristina Cooper, operations director, is their daughter and has been with the company 18 years. Financial advisor and son Eric Lovett has been there 15 years.
Kristina said there are many choices of financial advisers that people can consider.
“There are different types of advisers,” she said. “We specifically focus on retirement planning. We look at strategies so that our clients don’t run out of money. We’re here to make sure you don’t outlive your money.”
Kendall said too often they don’t see potential clients until about the time they are planning to retire. At the point, there might not be a lot they can do to build that retirement nest egg,” he said.
But coming to seek financial advice at any point before retirement is still better than the alternative for most people, they said.
The majority of people coming to see them are around 55 to 60 years old and are looking to retire in about five to 10 years.
Getting Started
“Our first meeting with potential clients is a get-to-know-you meeting,” Kristina said. “It’s important to have that ‘know, like, trust’ factor.”
Retirees should all have an attorney, financial advisor, certified public accountant and doctor that they trust to help them in their later years, Kristina said.
Clients are then asked about their goals and financial information starts being shared for making retirement plans.
“We need to find out from them: How much do they need each year or every month?” Eric said. “We have the tools and the planning knowledge, and we’re fine-tuning that continually. We’re here to address the financial plan.”
Kristina said there are six main areas that Lovett and Associates tries to address with its clients in putting together a plan.
The first question is will they have enough money to live on in retirement?
From there, it’s making plans to cover health care costs and needs in the years to come; addressing market fluctuations to avoid how that can negatively affect retirement funds; paying for taxes and budgeting for inflation.
She said it’s important that they let clients know how soon they can retire, but also answer the question of “How will you stay active in retirement?”
Kristina said it’s important to determine how they plan to live their days and what costs may be involved in doing that.
“Can you afford what you expect your life to look like?” said Kendall, who is semi-retired, and has some experience in that area.
“Retirement’s not all that you think it’s gonna be,” he said, noting that after a morning of going out for coffee or picking up something at Walmart, and maybe doing some fishing (he is an avid fisherman), people ask, “Is this all there is?”
“You need to learn to be versatile with your life,” he said. “Know what will make you happy.”
Eric said some of the happiest retirees he knows are those who have hobbies.
“They are in clubs and organizations. They are serving people,” he said. “Some have part-time jobs.”
He noted a couple of their clients around age 87, 88 have a great attitude because they are doing things that make them happy.
Team Approach
They all stressed how the team concept works well for their clients.
“It’s like a one-stop shop because you have the full team working for you,” Kristina said, noting that Lovett and Associates has an attorney and CPA available as well as a variety of back-office experts that help provide the services needed to handle a family’s retirement funds.
Most of Lovett and Associates’ clients come from recommendations, which means a lot to them.
They also regularly visit with their clients to keep them aware of how their retirement plan is doing and if they need to suggest any adjustments.
“We see them four times a year at least,” Kendall said. During the pandemic, some of those were by Zoom and phone calls, but really there’s no substitute for the face-to-face interactions, he said.
Taking that holistic approach by involving the entire team means that the client benefits from a variety of perspectives the advisors bring to the table, Kristina said.
“You have different advisors who combine their experiences so it’s best for the client,” she said.
“The other thing about planning as a team is that there’s always somebody here to talk to you,” Kristina said. “You don’t have to worry that you have to talk to that one person and he’s gone for a while. We all can help you.” ￼
Lovett and Associates
16100 Badger Ranch Blvd
254-751-1256