Technology, skills keep Brazos Eye Surgery sharp

Cataracts form on the lens over time and cloud the normally clear lens, making it harder to see. The femtosecond laser cuts a circular hole in the capsule to make a flap so Beau can get to the lens. The laser also helps soften the cataract, which usually has a yellow color, so Beau can break up the lens and extract it from the eye.

“So that’s like pulling the chocolate out of the shell to get to replace the lens,” Brad said.

The broken-up lens is then suctioned out and replaced with an artificial lens, or IOL (intraocular lens).

“It’s much easier to extract and there’s less trauma to the eye with this procedure,” he added.

At the Fish Pond Surgical Center, Beau uses a large 3-D TV screen to do the cataract surgery and wears 3-D glasses to provide a stereo-optic view of the eye as the procedure is done.

Beau’s procedure can take anywhere from three to eight minutes. The industry standard is 30 minutes, Brad said. Beau’s time is so much less because of his skills and the tools used, Brad added.

“That saves time that the patient doesn’t have to keep their eyes open,” he added.