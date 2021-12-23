Texas History Minute: Albert Fall’s rise, descent legendary

Texas has long been a crossroads for some of the more colorful figures of American history. Whether they were forces for good or ill, their various deeds demanded the attention of the world. Among these are those who seem to have everything going for them, only to self-destruct.
Albert Fall, a one-time Texas businessman and lawyer and later a secretary of the interior and New Mexico politician, would go from the life of a preacher’s hard-working grandson and frontier lawyer to becoming forever tied to one of the worst political scandals of the early 20th century.
Albert Bacon Fall was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, in November 1861. His father was a school teacher, with his mother teaching on occasion, and his grandfather was a minister. His father also served as a Confederate officer during the Civil War.
The family moved often after the war, with his father taking teaching positions across Kentucky and Tennessee. His mother would sometimes work as a music teacher. His own education was sporadic, supplemented by efforts at home, and he picked up a series of odd jobs along the way. In 1872, he began work in a cotton factory, but the fibers in the air caused him to develop serious breathing problems.
After he completed his schooling in Kentucky, he headed to Clarksville in Northeast Texas in search of new opportunity and a better climate for his health. Being an enterprising sort, he took a series of jobs, from school teacher to grocer to insurance salesman.
He married Emma Morgan, a Clarksville native, in 1883. Not long afterward, and with the assistance of a portion of the wealth of his wife’s family, Fall headed to Mexico to scout out sites for mining operations.
Mining gold and silver had long been a profitable part of the Mexican economy. However, Fall returned within a few months with nothing. He tried again within a couple of years and eventually settled in the southern portion of the New Mexico Territory, impressed enough by the possibilities to move his parents, his wife and his children
On to Politics
He quickly jumped into politics and was elected to the territorial legislature in 1888. By 1889, Fall had earned his law license and set up a successful firm in Las Cruces. Within a few years, his firm had become so successful that he was able to set up an office across the state line in nearby El Paso.
His political fortunes grew quickly as he ascended to the territorial council (the territorial version of the Senate) in 1892 and became a district judge in 1893.
The territory was growing quickly, but it was also feeling the aftershocks from the bloody Lincoln County War from earlier in the 1880s. Fierce rivalries still existed, resulting in shootouts and cold-blooded murders. In 1896, Albert Jennings Fountain, a former Texas lieutenant governor and one-time attorney to outlaw Billy the Kid, suddenly disappeared.
Two neighboring landowners were arrested for Fountain’s murder, and Fall became their attorney. Fountain had defeated Fall for re-election to the territorial legislature, and the two had become bitter rivals. Fall mounted a vigorous defense, ultimately acquitting the accused. The disappearance and presumed murder remain unsolved.
Pat Garrett, the Lincoln County sheriff who shot Billy the Kid and who later became a Texas Ranger before returning to New Mexico, was murdered on his ranch in 1908. Ranch hand and business partner Jesse Brazel was arrested for the murder, and according to some witnesses, confessed to the shooting.
Fall represented Brazel in the sensational trial that followed in early 1909. The only witness to Garrett’s death did not show up in court, and Fall managed to get Brazel acquitted. To this day, controversy swirls around Garrett’s death.
More Success
In the meantime, Fall’s political fortunes rose steadily. He served briefly on the territorial supreme court, and in 1897, he briefly served as the territory’s attorney general and served again on the territorial council. In 1907, he again served as attorney general.
In 1910, he served as an alternate to the state constitutional convention, with statehood coming for New Mexico in 1912. As state legislatures chose senators at this time, and with Republicans solidly in control of both houses of the New Mexico legislature, they chose Fall as one of the state’s first two U.S. senators.
The initial Senate term would only last until the end of 1912. But with questions swirling around the legislative election, even with his fellow Republicans dominating both houses of the legislature, the governor refused to sign the election certification. Fall was narrowly re-elected in the Senate to a full term a few months later.
He immediately pushed through a bill to seize parts of Mescalero tribal land to convert to national parkland, land that Fall’s adjoining ranch could utilize for grazing.
He served on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and also chaired oversight committees on the departments of Labor and Commerce and on the Pacific and Caribbean territories.
After Pancho Villa’s attack on the border community of Columbus, New Mexico, in 1916, Fall unleashed a blistering attack on President Woodrow Wilson. Though Wilson had sent the Army into Mexico to capture Villa, Fall continued to attack Wilson.
The 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic that swept the globe would not spare his family. His son and his eldest daughter both succumbed to the pandemic as would nearly 500,000 other Americans.
Grief-stricken, he refused to campaign for re-election that year, an election now open to the people and not the legislature. In spite of the many criticisms of Fall, he narrowly won the election on a sympathy vote by a margin of 51% to 47%.
Tension with Wilson
His criticisms of Wilson increased after World War I ended. He had several tense exchanges with Wilson over the Treaty of Versailles and the potential of American entry into the League of Nations. The stress of fighting his critics led Wilson to suffer a massive stroke in October 1919.
After Wilson’s stroke, Fall managed to visit with him briefly in December during his recovery. According to one account, Fall respectfully noted, “I have been praying for you, sir.”
Wilson, an often stern and difficult-to-impress schoolmaster, reportedly replied, “Which way, Senator?”
Fall became a regular at Ohio Sen. Warren Harding’s poker games at his home in Washington, where liquor was regularly served by Harding’s wife, in spite of Prohibition. When Harding won the presidency in a landslide in 1920, Fall was tapped to become the Secretary of the Interior.
As secretary, Fall continued to antagonize tribes in New Mexico by pushing his plans for seizing tribal lands for national parks as well as opening up reservations for mineral exploration by non-tribal groups. He also proposed letting states sell off parts of national park lands.
Facing increasing criticism, he resigned from the post in March 1923. In the meantime, his own holdings in New Mexico grew to over 1 million acres.
Trouble Brews
When Harding died in August, the floodgates opened on the corruption and scandals. Fall had pushed to have the naval oil reserve at Elk Hills, California, and Teapot Dome, Wyoming, from control of the Navy to the Interior Department in 1921. These reserves were held for the Navy for national defense purposes.
California oilmen Harry Sinclair and Edward Doheny offered Fall $1 million in bribes to turn over these public lands to their companies for oil development. Fall willingly turned over the lands. In the outrage that followed, Congress stripped away the leases, and Sinclair was sentenced to six months in jail for jury tampering. Doheny managed to get acquitted.
The Teapot Dome Scandal gripped the nation and threatened to topple Calvin Coolidge and his bid for a full term in 1924 before Democratic divisions turned the election into a Coolidge landslide.
Fall was convicted in 1929 for accepting a bribe, but he continued to appeal. By 1931, with his legal options exhausted, he reported to a prison in New Mexico to begin his one-year term. Though other Cabinet members were broken by scandal, Fall was the first to be sent to prison.
His partners in crime would have their revenge. Declaring that the bribes were a loan, Doheny declared that Fall had defaulted and seized his beloved ranch in 1936 as collateral. His lust for profit had now cost him everything.
Fall returned to El Paso, and confronted with growing health problems, eventually entered a local nursing home. After the death of his wife in 1943, Fall’s decline accelerated.
He showed worsening symptoms of dementia and suffered many heart problems. Four days after his 84th birthday, he died at the El Paso nursing home, largely forgotten by the world. ￼
Dr. Ken Bridges is a writer, historian and native Texan who enjoys sharing these stories about people from the Lone Star State.