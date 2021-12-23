Texas History Minute: Albert Fall’s rise, descent legendary

Texas has long been a crossroads for some of the more colorful figures of American history. Whether they were forces for good or ill, their various deeds demanded the attention of the world. Among these are those who seem to have everything going for them, only to self-destruct.

Albert Fall, a one-time Texas businessman and lawyer and later a secretary of the interior and New Mexico politician, would go from the life of a preacher’s hard-working grandson and frontier lawyer to becoming forever tied to one of the worst political scandals of the early 20th century.

Albert Bacon Fall was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, in November 1861. His father was a school teacher, with his mother teaching on occasion, and his grandfather was a minister. His father also served as a Confederate officer during the Civil War.

The family moved often after the war, with his father taking teaching positions across Kentucky and Tennessee. His mother would sometimes work as a music teacher. His own education was sporadic, supplemented by efforts at home, and he picked up a series of odd jobs along the way. In 1872, he began work in a cotton factory, but the fibers in the air caused him to develop serious breathing problems.