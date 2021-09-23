Texas History Minute: Boykin’s inventions ushered changes in electronics

Persistence makes all the difference, whether in history or science. And it is that persistence that can change the world, in ways both large and subtle. The work of engineer Otis Boykin helped facilitate a revolution in electronics, from the pacemaker to guided missiles.

Boykin was born in Dallas in August 1920. His parents had very modest means but worked very hard. His mother was a maid, and his father was a carpenter. However, his mother’s health was weak, and she died of heart failure when Boykin was just a year old. His father struggled on and eventually became a minister.

Boykin proved to be a brilliant and hard-working student. He graduated at the top of his class from the segregated Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas. He won a scholarship to Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, a respected, historically African American university. While a student at Fisk, he worked at the university’s aeronautics lab, where researchers devised new components and designs for aircraft. He graduated in 1941.