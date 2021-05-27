Texas History Minute: Chennault's Flying Tigers led fight against Japan

Chennault won wide acclaim for leading attacks against Japan while America still recovered from the initial attacks.

With the success of the Flying Tigers, the Army absorbed the entire group in April 1942, promoting Chennault to brigadier general. Most of what had been the Flying Tigers became the Fourteenth Air Force, expanded, and maintained the high aerial victory rates.

However, Chennault continued to argue with his superiors over policies and tactics. His forces undertook tasks from air support for Chinese forces to preparations for the Allied invasion of Burma. In July 1945, he was reassigned to Washington, D.C. He retired from the service a second time that October.

Health Problems

He returned to China in 1946 and served four years as president of Civil Air Transport before returning to Louisiana. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in 1957. He was a heavy smoker, and little could be done for his type of cancer at the time.