Texas history minute: Clark key figure in civil liberties in U.S.

Thomas Campbell Clark played an important role in shaping many of the civil liberties Americans enjoy today during his career. As part of a long and distinguished legal career, Clark became the first — and to date, only — Texan to serve on the United States Supreme Court.

Clark was born in Dallas in 1899. As a young man, he received a degree from the University of Texas in 1921 and completed law school the next year. He quickly returned to Dallas, eager to begin his law career.

He worked for the next few years in private practice in Dallas. In 1924, he married Mary Ramsey, the daughter of a former state Supreme Court justice, and eventually had three children with her. With a growing family to support, Clark joined the district attorney’s office in 1927. He left after a few years to return to private practice, but in 1937, he received a great opportunity when he became a special assistant to U.S. Attorney General Homer S. Cummings.

At the attorney general’s office, his career advanced quickly. In 1938, he was assigned to the antitrust division, combating monopolies. After World War II began, Clark investigated cases of espionage and subversion against the United States.