Texas History Minute: East Texan Howze led troops in World War I

Honor matters. In any organization, military or civilian, the importance of integrity, loyalty and dedication are beyond question. It is these principles that led the United States to victory in World War I, a war now a century in the past.

Millions of Americans served in this war, some giving everything for their country, including Texans. One of the men leading American troops into battle was Gen. Robert Howze, a career officer from East Texas who served with quiet dedication and honor throughout his 38-year career.

Robert Lee Howze was born in Overton, a small community just east of Tyler, in 1864. He was born in the midst of the Civil War as the Confederate effort neared collapse. His father, James Howze, served as a captain in the 14th Texas Cavalry. Growing up, he was inspired by his father’s own wartime service to seek a military career of his own.

Howze graduated from Hubbard College, more of a college preparatory school, in 1883. He was awarded an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point. When he graduated in 1888, he earned a commission as a lieutenant and was assigned to the Sixth Cavalry in the New Mexico Territory.

Unrest