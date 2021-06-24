Texas History Minute: Howard Hughes an enigma in life, death

Howard Hughes was a man who once commanded the world’s attention, sometimes for all the wrong reasons. His story is one of wealth, power, fame and the dangers of obsession.

Howard Robard Hughes Jr. was born in Houston on Christmas eve, 1905. His father, Howard R. Hughes Sr., was a wealthy inventor and businessman. The younger Hughes likewise was fascinated by science and machinery.

By 1917 he was one of only a handful of licensed ham radio operators in Southeast Texas. He later built the first motorcycle in Houston by himself. In spite of his privileged upbringing, he faced two heartbreaking tragedies in rapid succession: his mother died in 1922, followed by his father’s death in 1924.

After inheriting his father’s fortune and the Hughes Tool Company, he proved very skilled at running the family business and wanted to expand. Fascinated by movies, he headed west to become a movie producer.

In 1927 he began production of “Hell’s Angels,” an action film taking place in World War I that included recreations of aerial dogfights with dozens of aircraft. He learned to fly while he directed the movie, which at $3.8 million ($55.8 million today) was the most expensive made up to that time.