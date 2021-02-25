Texas History Minute: Jim Bowie remembered for colorful life, death

More than 180 years after his death, the mention of Jim Bowie still stirs the imagination of admirers around the world. But Bowie was more than just the knife or the battle at the Alamo. Overall, it was a remarkable and colorful life of adventure.

James Bowie was born in 1796 in rural southwestern Kentucky. He was one of 10 children. When he was 4, the family moved to Missouri before moving to Louisiana two years later. Along the way, all the Bowie children worked hard to build and run the family farms.

As little formal education was available, they were taught at home. Bowie was adept at languages and learned to read and write in Spanish and French.

He volunteered for service late in the War of 1812 but saw no combat. After the war, he and his brother Rezin Bowie bought several farms and plantations in both Louisiana and Arkansas Territory, hoping to turn healthy profits from real estate. He also sold slaves through work with pirate Jean Lafitte and often borrowed money from Lafitte to pay for his land speculation.

He had several run-ins with the law. Bowie participated in the Long Expedition of 1819 in which James Long led a group into Texas in an attempt to wrest it away from Spanish authorities and into American hands.