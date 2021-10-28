Texas History Minute: Rice benefactor center of murder mystery

It was a dark night in New York City in 1900. The old man slept in his bed alone. A vast fortune lay at his command. A shadowy figure approached. And the old man would never awake again.
With the death of William Marsh Rice, a murder mystery exploded. This mystery was at the heart of the birth of one of the most prestigious institutions of higher education in Texas, Rice University.
Rice was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 1816. An enterprising and ambitious young man, he quit school at the age 15 and picked up a job as a store clerk. In 1837, now 21, he bought out the store and planned for higher fortunes.
In 1838, he packed up his store and sailed to Texas. A shipwreck destroyed his belongings, and he arrived in Houston penniless. He scrambled to rebuild, working as a clerk, running a bar, and eventually working with local investors to start a dry goods business.
Business was brisk, and his fortunes soared. He invested in cotton and real estate, coming to own a hotel and other properties in Houston as well as a stakeholder in railroads and an insurance company. By the eve of the Civil War, he was one of the richest men in Texas.
During the Civil War, he turned his own stately home into a Confederate hospital and went to Mexico to operate his many business interests. After the war, he moved to New York. He was twice married, both stormy unions ending with the deaths of his wives, both from natural causes. He had no known children.
Rice had initially decided to leave the bulk of his estate to create an orphanage but by 1887 changed his mind to create a university in Houston, to give back to the city that made his fortune. Rice’s will made it clear that the university would be endowed with the bulk of his $4 million estate.
Rice’s second wife, Julia Baldwin, died in 1896 in a Wisconsin asylum. Several Houston lawyers tried to sort out her estate. One of the lawyers, Albert T. Patrick, learned of Rice’s fortune and lack of heirs. He became obsessed over how to possess the money himself.
Patrick attempted to trick him into changing his will, but an enraged Rice refused. Nevertheless, Patrick arranged to meet with Rice a number of times in 1900.
On the night of Sept. 23, Rice died in his apartment. His butler, Charles Jones, sent a telegram the next day to one of Rice’s executors in Texas stating that Rice had died of old age under the care of a physician and the funeral was that day. Patrick claimed that a new will had made him primary beneficiary and attempted to cash a $25,000 check supposedly signed by Rice. The bank teller, however, noticed several errors, and the check was withheld.
Police began investigating the matter, and the conspiracy fell apart within days. Jones turned state’s evidence and confessed that he and Patrick conspired to kill Rice with chloroform to make it look like he had died in his sleep. Patrick put together a forged will to make himself the heir to Rice’s fortune.
Patrick was found guilty and sentenced to death in 1901, but his sentence was later commuted. He was released from prison in 1912 before dying in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1940. Jones, the butler who really had done it, escaped imprisonment but could never escape his conscience. He committed suicide in Baytown in 1954.
Rice University opened in 1912. In 1930, trustees buried Rice’s ashes under a statue of him on the university campus. ￼
