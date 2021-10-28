Texas History Minute: Rice benefactor center of murder mystery

It was a dark night in New York City in 1900. The old man slept in his bed alone. A vast fortune lay at his command. A shadowy figure approached. And the old man would never awake again.

With the death of William Marsh Rice, a murder mystery exploded. This mystery was at the heart of the birth of one of the most prestigious institutions of higher education in Texas, Rice University.

Rice was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 1816. An enterprising and ambitious young man, he quit school at the age 15 and picked up a job as a store clerk. In 1837, now 21, he bought out the store and planned for higher fortunes.

In 1838, he packed up his store and sailed to Texas. A shipwreck destroyed his belongings, and he arrived in Houston penniless. He scrambled to rebuild, working as a clerk, running a bar, and eventually working with local investors to start a dry goods business.

Business was brisk, and his fortunes soared. He invested in cotton and real estate, coming to own a hotel and other properties in Houston as well as a stakeholder in railroads and an insurance company. By the eve of the Civil War, he was one of the richest men in Texas.