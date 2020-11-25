Texas History Minute: Thompson served longest on railroad commission

Not everyone is destined to win all the races they race or the fights that they fight. And on some special select occasions, some of those daring souls are recognized for what they do achieve and the importance of the work to which they dedicate their lives.

One of those figures is one-time Amarillo mayor Ernest O. Thompson. Thompson was denied his attempt to become governor decades ago, but his impact as a railroad commissioner still has a strong impact on modern Texas.

Thompson was born in Alvord, a small community in Wise County, in 1892. In 1902, the family moved to Amarillo, where his father ran a drug store. As a youth, he was considered bright and hard-working. And he always had an eye for opportunity, cleverly coming up with ways to find work or talk his way into a job.

He graduated from the University of Texas with a law degree in 1917. He joined the Army in the midst of World War I, serving in the infantry. In 1918, Thompson was cited for his innovative techniques with mass-coordinated machine gun fire and promoted to lieutenant colonel. He returned to Amarillo in 1919 to practice law. Thompson was one of the organizers of the American Legion, a group of veterans dedicated to helping veterans.