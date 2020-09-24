Texas History Minute: Trammell Crow built up cities

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The skylines of such major cities as Dallas and Atlanta changed markedly in the 1960s and 1970s.

Though it took millions of dollars and an army of builders and architects, these projects emerged from the visions of only a handful of individuals. Trammell Crow was one of the leading developers of the mid-20th century who brought these visions to reality, moving from a modest background to becoming a Texas business legend.

Fred Trammell Crow was born in 1914 in East Dallas. He was one of eight children in a small, three-room house. His father was an accountant and provided a modest living for the large family. From a young age, Crow was willing to go out and find work. Starting at age 10, he took a series of odd jobs from plucking chickens to loading trains.

Crow graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas in 1932. Initially unable to afford college, he took a series of jobs to save for his education, which was difficult as it was during the Great Depression.

Eventually landing a $13 per week job as a messenger for a local bank, he was able to enroll at Southern Methodist University in 1933. After an extended program of night courses, Crow graduated with a degree in accounting in 1938 and that year became the youngest certified public accountant in the state.