Texas History Minute: Zavala helped establish independence for Texas

Lorenzo de Zavala was a man of great ideas. He was an outspoken writer and editor as well as a diplomat, businessman, physician and statesman. With all these accomplishments in his short life, he became revered as one of the architects of Texas independence.

He was born in 1788 in the Yucatan in southern Mexico when it was still under Spanish rule. From a young age, it was clear he had a brilliant mind, voraciously reading any book he could find. His family arranged for the best education possible, and he eventually learned to speak four languages.

He started several newspapers as a young man, writing against the Spanish monarchy and its oppressive rule over the region. Because of these stands, he was arrested in 1814. Unswayed, he continued his writings and also began studying medicine. By the time he was released in 1817, he had become a practicing physician.

After Mexico’s independence in 1821, he was elected to the national Congress in 1822 and to the Senate in 1824. He briefly served as governor of the State of Mexico, the largest state in Mexico and briefly served as the secretary of the treasury.