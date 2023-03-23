From a young student in Venezuela who loved drawing golf holes and then went to Baylor to get an international business degree, Chet Williams’ career path has turned out just fine.

The mild-mannered, longtime Waco-area resident has emerged as Texas’ hottest golf architect, the designer of the perennially No. 1-rated private course in the state, Whispering Pines in Trinity, outside of Huntsville, and one of its best new courses in the state, The Covey at Big Easy Ranch near Columbus.

“I can’t imagine doing anything I would want to do more,” said Williams, who graduated from Baylor in 1983 and has been living in the area since 2000, most recently designing the new Baylor golf practice facility.

“There is nothing better than to take a blank piece of land and using my creative side to create an 18-hole slate,” he said.

Williams’ talents have never been in greater demand. He has two to three projects working at all times in Texas and over the United States and North America. He travels constantly to consult with course owners, head golf pros, course superintendents or anyone looking to create or improve their golfing facility.

“I told Chet exactly what I had in mind and he created something spectacular,” said Billy Brown, the owner of the new Covey course at Big Easy Ranch, which Williams will officially open in May. The course is about an hour west of Houston.

“His skills and imagination are tremendous,” Brown added.

Overseas Beginnings

Williams, 61, grew up in Latin America where his dad worked in the oil industry. Several of the oil camps have their own golf courses and he was intrigued by the courses and the different shapes of the layouts and the greens.

He moved back to Houston for high school, where he played on the golf team and was always interested in the sport. Williams came to Baylor because it matched his faith perspective and the smaller size of school he was looking for, then decided to major in international business thinking he might return overseas at some point.

“About midway through my junior year at Baylor, I figured out there might be a way to make a living working on designing golf courses and that’s something I wanted to try to do,” he said.

That led him to Texas A&M after his Baylor graduation where he earned a landscape architecture degree in 2½ years and a chance to see if he could make his passion actually pay off.

“Back then, 70% of the golf architects I knew anything about had a landscape architecture degree, so that’s what I thought I needed,” he said.

When he graduated from A&M in 1985, he started firing off resumes to anyone who would listen and spent two years working with Arlington golf course architect Jeffrey Brauer.

Joining Nicklaus

While still looking for advancement, Williams interviewed for a job in Pinehurst, North Carolina, and then went to Florida where he met in the office for the design firm headed by Jack Nicklaus.

Not only was Nicklaus known as the greatest golfer of all time with 18 major golf championships, but he also is one of its most prolific course designers with hundreds of layouts worldwide.

“I was with Jack for nearly 25 years, seeing so many great courses and knowing exactly what he liked,” Williams said.

“One thing I learned from Jack was I was exposed to every kind of property you could think of — from land that was as flat as a table to land which literally was on the side of a mountain. Then I was exposed to all kinds of clients and got to know the business side of the job as well.”

Among the Texas courses Williams did while working for Nicklaus was Cimarron Hills in Georgetown, Summit Rock in Horseshoe Bay, and The Tradition in College Station.

“Jack allowed me to use my creative side while working on his courses and that was something I really enjoyed and learned from,” Williams said.

When a slowdown in the industry led Williams to leave the Nicklaus office in 2013 and go out on his own, the first course he did solo was a renovation at Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas. It was well received, which led to other solo projects, including the No. 1-rated Whispering Pines.

The job for Baylor’s practice facility was fortuitous.

“I knew Chet had worked for Nicklaus design at one point and his work at Royal Oaks and Whispering Pines was outstanding,” said Baylor men’s golf coach Mike McGraw. “When we got the OK to go forward with our (practice) project, it was a pretty easy call to make. It was a huge bonus he was a Baylor graduate and lived nearby in West.”

For Baylor, Williams crafted a series of practice holes on the property off University Parks Drive by the BU Equestrian Facility and the Little League baseball facility, along with indoor and outdoor putting greens and chipping areas.

It was finished in 2018.

“Chet was extremely professional and paid attention to every detail,” McGraw said. “He is a great example of what excellence looks like, in every respect.”

Williams also found an interesting piece of Waco history when he was doing the Baylor golf project, which is named for benefactor Billy Williams (no relation). The site had been used as a dumping ground for some of the damage from the deadly 1953 Waco tornado that destroyed much of downtown and part of the Baylor campus. It allowed him to discover numerous remnants from downtown Waco buried 70 years ago.

Many Ideas

In his many years as a golf architect he’s also learned how to deal with course owners who often have their own ideas on what the finished project should look like, which may or may not be grounded in reality.

“I’ve talked to some people with some really crazy ideas, but you can’t say that, you just help them see how things could be better,” Williams added. “That’s something else I learned from Jack.”

In Texas, he has either designed from scratch or helped renovate courses like Royal Oaks, Whispering Pines (which is near Huntsville) and The Covey at Big Easy, along with Champions Golf Club in Houston, Corpus Christi Country Club, and the Dallas Athletic Club, and will soon start on a new course in East Texas tentatively called Pine Ranch.

Williams, who operates basically as a one-man design office and operation, said he still fields calls all the time from people with a piece of land, a passion and money to make it happen.

All his work and travel to those courses means he doesn’t play golf as much as he’d like.

“Designing courses has not helped my game at all,” he said.

Due to the cost of construction, materials and on-site workers, the cost of building a new course or renovating an existing one has never been higher, he said. An owner looking to build a new layout must be willing to spend multimillions of dollars.

“You always have to work a plan ahead of time to be able to tell the owner how much it’s going to cost,” Williams said.

But for those people with a vision and the funds, Williams is the Central Texas conduit who can bring their golf dreams to reality.

“I can’t imagine anything better,” he said. ￼