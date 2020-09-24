The Grape matches great tastes with ambience

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A place “where everyone knows your name” is the kind of place where loyal patrons meld friendship and fellowship with wines from around the world and chef-prepared cuisine.

That loyalty has served The Grape well as the business has adapted to ever-changing requirements to stay open during the challenges of 2020.

The neighborhood wine bar and bistro nestled in Ridgewood Village Shopping Center offers a classy indoor vibe and a lovely patio where guests can enjoy a fireplace on cool evenings.

“We have some very loyal customers and guests and they have all become friends,” said Chef Jason Rolf. “I have some who come four or five times a week. My menu changes all the time so they always have something new to choose.”

It’s no doubt that his customers missed the indoor experience when the business was forced to close due to statewide regulations affecting bars that earn 51% or more of their sales from alcohol.

“We were a 51% bar, so even when we were able to open up we could only do 25% capacity,” Rolf said. That was temporary before the rules changed again so Rolf and his team adjusted.

“I evolved from plated food to curbside to family-style, so they finally shut us down until we got our new permit,” he said.