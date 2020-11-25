The Legend of St. Nicholas

Our recollections of Santa Claus likely revolve around taking pictures with him at the mall, writing a letter to the North Pole and requesting your favorite toy, then finding it under the tree on Christmas morning.
But the story of the man who inspired this Christmas icon is something more profound. I learned this when I discovered the Saint Nicholas Museum while traveling in the province of Antalya, Turkey.
Saint Nicholas was raised by wealthy and devout Christian parents who died when he was very young. Being obedient to Jesus’ admonition to “sell what you own and give the money to the poor,” the young Nicholas decided to use his entire inheritance to help the impoverished, sick and suffering within his community. His heart was called to be of service to those less fortunate and minister to their physical and spiritual needs.
Nicholas dedicated his life to serving God and was made a bishop while still a young man. He became known for his generosity, particularly for his love for children. After his death, he was canonized and declared a saint. On Dec. 6, Saint Nicholas Day is widely celebrated in Europe to honor the man and the stories of his goodness.
Later, the event was fused with the Dec. 25 celebration of the birth of Jesus and was the beginning of what we now celebrate as a combined Christmas tradition. However, the town of Demre, Turkey, still embraces their beloved saint with special celebrations held in his honor every Dec. 6.
Born sometime between 260 and 280 A.D., Saint Nicholas’ love for others has spanned the generations, inspiring people across many cultures and centuries to share his spirit of giving. He has been called by many names in many countries.
The Legend
Legend says that Saint Nicholas chose to donate anonymously. His habit of climbing onto the roofs of houses and dropping coins down the chimney was revealed when a citizen caught him in the act. Soon, the town knew that Nicholas was their “secret Santa.”
When he died, a memorial was erected in the town of Antalya, and he eventually was given the holy title of Saint Nicholas, the patron saint of sailors and children. He expressed love and kindness in simple but profound ways.
In the late 1800s, drawings appeared of Saint Nicholas with a beard, pipe, and a large belly. The transformation of a humble saint called Nicholas had begun. His legend evolved with the times and commercial appeal. Stories of his flying reindeer, residence at the North Pole, and team of elves emerged in children’s literature.
Letter to Santa
This is the image of Santa I remember as a child. I was always curious about how he managed to carry out his mission of delivering toys to children all over the world every year. So about 45 years ago, I sat down and wrote a letter to Santa.
The only excerpt I remember is the ending. “I know that you are very busy, but I am determined to find out if you truly exist.” That was my heartfelt plea as a little boy. I just wanted to know. It is refreshing to remember a time when a child still had the innocence to seek answers for himself before the internet made it so easy to get a facile answer.
I think Santa may have been too busy that year to reply to my letter, but I finally found my answer many years later on my trip to Turkey. Santa Claus does truly exist. He was a man who died long ago, but his legacy of love endures.
Legacy
It makes me smile to know that this one man’s long-lasting legacy is still alive and so powerful. But what if Saint Nicholas had kept his treasures to himself? What if he had chosen selfishness instead of love? The world would have been robbed of the beautiful story of a great man and the wonderful lessons he taught by example.
Saint Nicholas’ acts of kindness continue through gift-giving on the most celebrated day on the Christian calendar.
While some say that Christmas has become too materialistic and its true meaning is lost amidst the wrapping paper and commotion of shopping, I believe that Saint Nicholas was a man who had a heart for Jesus.
He cherished loving others, plain and simple. The fact that we celebrate the birth of Jesus with the legacy of Saint Nicholas might not be so bad after all. ￼
