The Legend of St. Nicholas

The only excerpt I remember is the ending. “I know that you are very busy, but I am determined to find out if you truly exist.” That was my heartfelt plea as a little boy. I just wanted to know. It is refreshing to remember a time when a child still had the innocence to seek answers for himself before the internet made it so easy to get a facile answer.

I think Santa may have been too busy that year to reply to my letter, but I finally found my answer many years later on my trip to Turkey. Santa Claus does truly exist. He was a man who died long ago, but his legacy of love endures.

Legacy

It makes me smile to know that this one man’s long-lasting legacy is still alive and so powerful. But what if Saint Nicholas had kept his treasures to himself? What if he had chosen selfishness instead of love? The world would have been robbed of the beautiful story of a great man and the wonderful lessons he taught by example.

Saint Nicholas’ acts of kindness continue through gift-giving on the most celebrated day on the Christian calendar.

While some say that Christmas has become too materialistic and its true meaning is lost amidst the wrapping paper and commotion of shopping, I believe that Saint Nicholas was a man who had a heart for Jesus.

He cherished loving others, plain and simple. The fact that we celebrate the birth of Jesus with the legacy of Saint Nicholas might not be so bad after all. ￼