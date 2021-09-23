Things to know when updating your home’s siding

Insulation: Did you know that most wall insulation is placed only between the studs? Since wall studs represent up to 25% of the wall surface of an average home, that’s like having one entire wall with no insulation at all.

Insulated siding blankets your home, providing continuous insulation between the studs and exterior wall of your home. Look for insulated siding options that are tested and proven to increase the R-value (a measure of a material’s resistance to heat flow) of an exterior wall.

Such energy-efficient siding can help reduce your energy bills. It’s also built with a strong, rigid foam backing that can bridge the subtle bows and dips present on almost every wall. This will make for longer, straighter panels for increased curb appeal, as well as greater impact resistance against rain, hail and contact with your child’s fastball.

Because it resists fading, chalking, cracking, peeling and thermal expansion and contraction, it will have a longer, more environmentally sustainable life. ￼

Color: Color and beauty are huge factors in your home improvement decision. To get it right, start by using the color selection tools on your manufacturer’s website.