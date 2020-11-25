Those Who Make a Difference: 1st Sgt. Leonard Montelongo Jr.

Upon retiring from active duty, he returned to Waco to head the JROTC program at his alma mater.

His own military service seemed to go by quickly, he said, and it feels like the years have also sped past with the JROTC program, where he is in his 19th year.

“When you love what you do, time flies,” he said.

The program averages around 150 cadets each school year, though this year the numbers are down a bit at 108.

During a normal school year, the cadets do several community service projects. But the coronavirus pandemic has curtailed that heavily.

But one project he is especially passionate about — and may be needed more than ever — is the Make A Wish Come True program for five Waco ISD schools.

The Make A Wish Come True program is a joint effort of Montelongo’s JROTC program and the school’s boys and girls soccer programs. This is its 12th year, but it will be the first without Mike Chapman, the longtime University High soccer coach who died of a heart attack in January.

Chapman was a big advocate of community service and had his players involved in numerous efforts, from Food for Families to coat drives, delivering Thanksgiving meals and visiting children in hospitals.