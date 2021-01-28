Those Who Make a Difference: Anna Futral

Anna Futral
About Anna
Anna is from Fredericksburg, Texas, but she arrived in Waco in 2004 to attend Baylor University and stayed. She has a bachelor’s in accounting and master’s in taxation from Baylor, where she also met and married her husband, Trent, in 2008. Anna is a certified public accountant who worked for a decade at JRBT before being chosen as executive director of CASA of McLennan County in 2017. She and Trent fostered and adopted three siblings. When Anna has spare time, she likes to read and journal, but there are also do-it-yourself projects to tackle in their 120-year-old house.
Anna Futral brings a special perspective to her role as executive director of CASA of McLennan County.
Certainly her experience as a certified public accountant is useful when applying for grants and running a nonprofit like CASA. But it’s her experience as a foster parent that led her to join Court Appointed Special Advocates as a board member and continues to inspire her to help children in foster care and the court system.
She and husband Trent began fostering in early 2014, which drew her to joining the CASA board in 2015. After two years of fostering three siblings they adopted the trio ‒ who are now an 8-year-old boy and his sisters, ages 6 and 7.
“We essentially began fostering as a calling of sorts,” Anna said. “My husband (Trent) and his sister are adopted.”
After they started fostering, the discussion shifted to how to build their own family.
“We had these kids who needed a safe and caring home,” she said. “We felt it was something we had to do.”
Anna served a couple of years on the CASA board, but resigned so she could be considered in the search for a new executive director.
In May 2017 she was unanimously approved for that position.
Since then, Anna has helped grow CASA of McLennan County’s volunteer base and staff. There were around 40 volunteer advocates when Anna started. Now there are nearly 100, she said, served by 11 staff members.
In October 2019 CASA moved into its new headquarters in the renovated Mount Zion United Methodist Church at 1208 N. Fifth St.
But the building hasn’t gotten as much use as hoped since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Since last March it has been closed to the public. Staff in the building is capped at five at any one time, so some work from home or do a mix of work at home and in-office.
“It’s not ideal, but we’re working hard to stay connected to the kids we serve,” she said, noting that much of the court process is virtual as well.
Children who enter the foster care system are removed from their original parent because of abuse or neglect. CASA volunteers undergo a background check and training before they can be appointed by a judge to represent and advocate for the child in the court system.
Volunteers are paired with a child or sibling group and an advocate supervisor who acts as a court and mentor to the volunteer. Volunteers are asked to commit for at least a year because it often takes at least that long for the case to go through the courts before hopefully finding a permanent safe home for the child.
“At CASA we try to be consistent and stick by their side for that length of time,” she said.
While Anna isn’t a CASA volunteer herself, she believes it’s important to show support to those working with the children.
“I try to engage with the volunteers as much as I can by attending their swearing-in ceremonies and checking in with them to talk about their successes and their challenges,” she said. “My skill set is in the administrative vein. I am so appreciative of each of our staff and volunteers for jumping down in the trenches.”
The need is great. CASA serves about 250 children but about 800 are in foster care at any one time, she said.
The children are accepting of their advocates, she said, understanding that they are volunteers who will stay alongside them throughout the process and that it’s “not just a job” to them.
“They are just awesome committed volunteers in a very complicated system,” Anna said.
Anna’s adopted children are her day-to-day inspiration for her work at CASA.
“I see my own kids in the kids that we serve,” she said.
She encourages those curious about the work that CASA does to visit www.casaforeverychild.org or call 254-304-7982.
