Those Who Make a Difference: Anna Futral

After they started fostering, the discussion shifted to how to build their own family.

“We had these kids who needed a safe and caring home,” she said. “We felt it was something we had to do.”

Anna served a couple of years on the CASA board, but resigned so she could be considered in the search for a new executive director.

In May 2017 she was unanimously approved for that position.

Since then, Anna has helped grow CASA of McLennan County’s volunteer base and staff. There were around 40 volunteer advocates when Anna started. Now there are nearly 100, she said, served by 11 staff members.

In October 2019 CASA moved into its new headquarters in the renovated Mount Zion United Methodist Church at 1208 N. Fifth St.

But the building hasn’t gotten as much use as hoped since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Since last March it has been closed to the public. Staff in the building is capped at five at any one time, so some work from home or do a mix of work at home and in-office.

“It’s not ideal, but we’re working hard to stay connected to the kids we serve,” she said, noting that much of the court process is virtual as well.